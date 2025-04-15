Marcos calls Russian vlogger â€˜crazyâ€™

Marcos calls Russian vlogger ‘crazy’

In a vlog posted on April 14, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watches a clip of Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy attempting to rob a woman.

MANILA, Philippines — While Filipinos are patient and humble, the government will stand up against bullies who disrespect them, President Marcos said yesterday.

He made the remark after a Russian-American vlogger, whom Marcos described as “crazy,” was arrested for harassing Filipinos in Taguig.

In a video posted on his Facebook account yesterday, Marcos assailed the actions of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who is facing three counts of unjust vexation in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act as well as two cases of theft and one charge of attempted theft.

The 33-year-old vlogger stole the caps of security guards, rode on a patrol motorcycle and disrupted the work of some people in Boracay.

Zdorovetskiy also threatened a Filipina and labeled her a “liberal f**k” for wearing a face mask, to generate content for his vlog.

In his nearly five-minute video, Marcos was seen watching the antics of Zdorovetskiy and commenting, “Sira ulo rin ito (This guy is crazy).”

“Di naman Filipino. Pwede ko ba murahin (He is not a Filipino. May I curse him)?” Marcos said.