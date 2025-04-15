^

Nation

Marcos calls Russian vlogger ‘crazy’

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos calls Russian vlogger â€˜crazyâ€™
In a vlog posted on April 14, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watches a clip of Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy attempting to rob a woman.
Bongbong Marcos / YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — While Filipinos are patient and humble, the government will stand up against bullies who disrespect them, President Marcos said yesterday.

He made the remark after a Russian-American vlogger, whom Marcos described as “crazy,” was arrested for harassing Filipinos in Taguig.

In a video posted on his Facebook account yesterday, Marcos assailed the actions of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who is facing three counts of unjust vexation in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act as well as two cases of theft and one charge of attempted theft.

The 33-year-old vlogger stole the caps of security guards, rode on a patrol motorcycle and disrupted the work of some people in Boracay.

Zdorovetskiy also threatened a Filipina and labeled her a “liberal f**k” for wearing a face mask, to generate content for his vlog.

In his nearly five-minute video, Marcos was seen watching the antics of Zdorovetskiy and commenting, “Sira ulo rin ito (This guy is crazy).”

“Di naman Filipino. Pwede ko ba murahin (He is not a Filipino. May I curse him)?” Marcos said.

RUSSIAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s veto of amendments to the revised Baguio City charter has sparked criticism from city...
Nation
fbtw
Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
A ship en route to Romblon overloaded with passengers disrupted travel plans at Batangas Port last weekend, prompting officials...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam will go down to 86 percent once the Wawa Dam in Rizal becomes operational,...
Nation
fbtw
LGUs praised for backing Philippine-US Marine exercise in BARMM

LGUs praised for backing Philippine-US Marine exercise in BARMM

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Philippine Marine and Army officials commended local government units (LGUs) in Maguindanao del Norte for their crucial support...
Nation
fbtw
Palace sacks DICT undersecretary

Palace sacks DICT undersecretary

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Following the reported reshuffling of Cabinet officials, Jeffrey Ian Dy has been sacked from his post as undersecretary of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI deports 84 Chinese POGO workers

BI deports 84 Chinese POGO workers

By Rudy Santos | 45 minutes ago
Eighty-four Chinese nationals linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators were deported on April 11, according to...
Nation
fbtw
EDSA rehabilitation pushed&nbsp;back to 2026

EDSA rehabilitation pushed back to 2026

By Ghio Ong | 45 minutes ago
Initially set for the Holy Week, the rehabilitation of EDSA will start in late 2026, according to the Department of Public...
Nation
fbtw
Palace condemns school bullying

Palace condemns school bullying

By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
Malacañang condemned yesterday the recent cases of violence and bullying in schools that cost the lives of students,...
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons jeep driver&nbsp;in fatal road crash

LTO summons jeep driver in fatal road crash

By Bella Cariaso | 45 minutes ago
The driver of a public utility jeepney involved in a fatal traffic collision in Quezon City has been summoned by the Land...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with