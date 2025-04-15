Preserve Chavacano language â€“ Ben Tulfo

Preserve Chavacano language – Ben Tulfo

Broadcaster Ben Tulfo, one of the "Tulfo Brothers," files his certificate of candidacy with the Commission on Elections on October 5, 2024.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines —Noting that the use of Chavacano is eroding among younger generations, senatorial candidate Ben BITAG Tulfo is pushing the preservation of the language.

Chavacano is used in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and in Ternate in Cavite.

According to Tulfo, a number of parents have complained against the restrictions on the use of Chavacano in elementary and high schools in Zamboanga City, especially in campuses that enforce the “English only” policy.

“I find it insulting when they say that Chavacano is broken Spanish. No, it is not. It’s an amalgamation of Spanish and Filipino dialects. It must be preserved. Efforts must be initiated aggressively by the Commission on the Filipino Language to preserve the Chavacano language. Otherwise, it will be extinct,” Tulfo said.

“The active participation of the local government is a must, the Department of Education and the Commission on the Filipino Language to preserve the Chavacano language,” Tulfo added.

Tulfo said he and his siblings use Chavacano as their language.