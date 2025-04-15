PGH to hire over 1,000 healthcare workers

The UP Philippine General Hospital in UP Manila, Ermita.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) is set to hire approximately 1,224 healthcare workers over the next three years.

The move comes as the government aims to enhance healthcare services for Filipinos relying on the institution.

The hiring of additional healthcare workers follows the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) approval of funding for the request submitted by the University of the Philippines-Manila, which oversees PGH, to boost its workforce.

The additional positions will be created in four tranches, starting in the first quarter of 2025.

According to DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, the budget approval stems from President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure quality healthcare services are accessible to those who need them most.

"Ito ay bilang tugon sa kahilingan ng UP-PGH na palakasin ang organizational at manpower capacity ng hospital upang higit na makapagbigay ng dekalidad na healthcare services sa mga pasyente nito lalo na sa mga Pilipinong higit na nangangailangan," Pangandaman said.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro also defended the staffing boost, emphasizing that PGH remains the primary healthcare option for many poor Filipinos.

Castro noted that the additional personnel aim to improve patient care and ensure faster medical attention for those seeking treatment.

"Alam naman po natin na napakarami pong mga Pilipino ang talagang pumupunta sa PGH dahil po ito’y nakakapagbigay ng magandang serbisyo at maaari pong napakaliit na kanilang babayaran kapag po sila ay pumunta sa PGH," she said.

PGH is a Level III general hospital with a 1,334-bed capacity, serving over 600,000 patients each year.

Various stakeholders have long called for increased budget allocations for PGH and other government hospitals to ensure affordable and accessible medical treatment nationwide.

In March, the Department of Health announced that PGH’s emergency room had reached full capacity, prompting the agency to request that other hospitals temporarily take in additional patients.