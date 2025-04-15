^

Nation

4 Masbate bets face DQ for emergency alert misuse

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2025 | 12:00am
4 Masbate bets face DQ for emergency alert misuse
A person holding a smartphone.
Philstar / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Four local candidates in Masbate face possible disqualification and charges of election offense for allegedly using emergency alert messages in their campaign.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) gave Ricardo Kho, Fernando Talisic, Elisa Kho and Olga Kho – candidates for governor, vice governor, Congress and mayor, respectively – a non-extendible five-day period to explain why they should not face charges for violating campaign guidelines.

Citing reports circulating on social media, the Comelec said residents of Masbate City received an emergency alert message on April 3 containing political advertisements for the four candidates in the midterm elections in May.

The Comelec, in its show-cause order, noted that the creation and dissemination of fake news during the election period will be considered as misuse of social media and constitutes an election offense.

