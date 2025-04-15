Marcos vetoes Baguio charter

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has vetoed a bill amending the revised Baguio City charter due to what he deemed to be inconsistencies with law and jurisprudence that would undermine the authority of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

At a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro quoted a portion of the President’s veto message on House Bill (HB) 7406 or “An Act Amending Sections 23 and 52, and repealing Section 55 of Republic Act 11689 otherwise known as the Revised Charter of the City of Baguio.”

“I am constrained to veto the bill as it is inconsistent with law and jurisprudence and it may endanger or prejudice the authority previously granted to the BCDA,” Castro quoted the President as saying.

“The President recognizes the right and authority of the BCDA regarding this, which is why the bill was vetoed,” Castro said.

The Chief Executive’s move to veto amendments to the revised Baguio charter drew criticisms from city officials and civic leaders.

Among the proposed amendments in HB 7406 was the removal of a provision requiring Baguio to transmit all ordinances to the Benguet Provincial Board for approval – a condition officials say undermines the city’s autonomy as a highly urbanized city.

HB 7406 also aimed to exclude the Camp John Hay Management from Baguio’s Special Land Use Committee and repeal Section 55 of the revised charter, which expanded the land area under the BCDA from 570 hectares to 625 hectares.

“I expected the veto because the president is pro-BCDA,” said City Councilor Jose Molintas, who chairs the committees on public protection and safety, peace and order, and laws, human rights and justice.

The revised Baguio Charter, which replaced the 1909 charter, lapsed into law in 2022.

Under Republic Act 7227, former military bases, including Camp John Hay, were turned over to the BCDA for conversion into productive civilian use, such as economic zones or tourism estates.