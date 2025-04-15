^

Nation

Marcos vetoes Baguio charter

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos vetoes Baguio charter
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on January 8, 2025.
STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has vetoed a bill amending the revised Baguio City charter due to what he deemed to be inconsistencies with law and jurisprudence that would undermine the authority of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

At a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro quoted a portion of the President’s veto message on House Bill (HB) 7406 or “An Act Amending Sections 23 and 52, and repealing Section 55 of Republic Act 11689 otherwise known as the Revised Charter of the City of Baguio.”

“I am constrained to veto the bill as it is inconsistent with law and jurisprudence and it may endanger or prejudice the authority previously granted to the BCDA,” Castro quoted the President as saying.

“The President recognizes the right and authority of the BCDA regarding this, which is why the bill was vetoed,” Castro said.

The Chief Executive’s move to veto amendments to the revised Baguio charter drew criticisms from city officials and civic leaders.

Among the proposed amendments in HB 7406 was the removal of a provision requiring Baguio to transmit all ordinances to the Benguet Provincial Board for approval – a condition officials say undermines the city’s autonomy as a highly urbanized city.

HB 7406 also aimed to exclude the Camp John Hay Management from Baguio’s Special Land Use Committee and repeal Section 55 of the revised charter, which expanded the land area under the BCDA from 570 hectares to 625 hectares.

“I expected the veto because the president is pro-BCDA,” said City Councilor Jose Molintas, who chairs the committees on public protection and safety, peace and order, and laws, human rights and justice.

The revised Baguio Charter, which replaced the 1909 charter, lapsed into law in 2022.

Under Republic Act 7227, former military bases, including Camp John Hay, were turned over to the BCDA for conversion into productive civilian use, such as economic zones or tourism estates.

BCDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s veto of amendments to the revised Baguio City charter has sparked criticism from city...
Nation
fbtw
Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
A ship en route to Romblon overloaded with passengers disrupted travel plans at Batangas Port last weekend, prompting officials...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam will go down to 86 percent once the Wawa Dam in Rizal becomes operational,...
Nation
fbtw
LGUs praised for backing Philippine-US Marine exercise in BARMM

LGUs praised for backing Philippine-US Marine exercise in BARMM

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Philippine Marine and Army officials commended local government units (LGUs) in Maguindanao del Norte for their crucial support...
Nation
fbtw
Palace sacks DICT undersecretary

Palace sacks DICT undersecretary

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Following the reported reshuffling of Cabinet officials, Jeffrey Ian Dy has been sacked from his post as undersecretary of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI deports 84 Chinese POGO workers

BI deports 84 Chinese POGO workers

By Rudy Santos | 44 minutes ago
Eighty-four Chinese nationals linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators were deported on April 11, according to...
Nation
fbtw
EDSA rehabilitation pushed&nbsp;back to 2026

EDSA rehabilitation pushed back to 2026

By Ghio Ong | 44 minutes ago
Initially set for the Holy Week, the rehabilitation of EDSA will start in late 2026, according to the Department of Public...
Nation
fbtw
Palace condemns school bullying

Palace condemns school bullying

By Alexis Romero | 44 minutes ago
Malacañang condemned yesterday the recent cases of violence and bullying in schools that cost the lives of students,...
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons jeep driver&nbsp;in fatal road crash

LTO summons jeep driver in fatal road crash

By Bella Cariaso | 44 minutes ago
The driver of a public utility jeepney involved in a fatal traffic collision in Quezon City has been summoned by the Land...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with