Zamboanga cops seize P6.8 million worth shabu from CAFGU member

The entrapment operation in Zamboanga City that led to the confiscation of P6.8 million worth shabu from a militiaman, now detained, was carried out by anti-narcotics agents of the Police Regional Office 9.

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed police agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from a government militiaman entrapped in Barangay Zone II in Zamboanga City at almost midnight Sunday, November 24.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, told reporters on Monday, November 25, that they are now in the custody of the suspect, Jalai Abirin Sabdadi, a resident of Barangay Buton in Tuburan town in Basilan.

Sabdadi is a Basilan-based member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU).

The suspect was immediately arrested by agents of PRO-9’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit and operatives of the Zamboanga City Police office after selling to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in an entrapment operation along P. Reyes Street in Barangay Zone II in Zamboanga City.

Masauding said they would prosecute Sabdadi for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said they would also recommend to the military’s Western Mindanao Command, whose headquarters is in Calarian in Zamboanga City, Sabdadi’s dishonorable discharge from the CAFGU service.