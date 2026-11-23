2 Moro siblings dead, 2 hurt in Cotabato highway accident

A collision between a tricycle and a truck in Pigcawayan, Cotabato, on Nov. 21, 2026, left two Moro siblings dead and their two companions injured.

COTABATO CITY — Two Moro siblings died while two others were seriously injured in a road accident involving a tricycle and a six-wheeler truck in Barangay Manuangan, Pigcawayan, Cotabato, on Saturday night, November 21.

Officials of the Pigcawayan Municipal Police Station and local executives identified the fatalities as Baitata Duma Ayob and Ulala Duma Ayob, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

They were riding in a tricycle with their relative, Kalil Duma, and its driver, Talib Ayon, when the vehicle was hit by a truck traveling in the opposite direction along the highway in Barangay Manuangan, one of the 17 towns in Cotabato province.

All four were members of the Iranun ethnic group, one of the Moro communities in the Bangsamoro region.

They were residents of Parang town in Maguindanao del Norte, about 40 kilometers from the accident site.

The truck driver voluntarily surrendered to the police officers and barangay officials who responded to the incident. Duma and tricycle driver Ayon, who were both injured in the accident, are now confined to a hospital.