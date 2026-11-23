IU to hold 2-day concert in Bulacan

Korean singer-actress IU will bring her 2027 world tour to Bulacan for a two-day show on January 30 and 31, 2027.

MANILA, Philippines – Korean singer-actress IU has included the Philippines in her 2027 world tour.

IU will hold shows at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 30 and 31, 2027.

The Bulacan concerts are part of her “2027 IU World Tour Concert.” Other tour stops are Bangkok, Kaohsiung, Sydney, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

More stops are expected to be added to her world tour.

Her last show in the country was the Manila leg of her “HEREH” tour held at the Philippine Arena in June 2024.

IU’s world tour comes after years of starring in hit K-dramas, “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and last year’s “Perfect Crown.” Her other popular series are the cult favorite “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” and “Hotel del Luna.”

Her string of hit songs include “Good Day,” “Palette,” “Blueming,” and “Celebrity.”

?2027 IU WORLD TOUR CONCERT? ?BANGKOK ? 2027.01.16-17 BULACAN ? 2027.01.30-31 KAOHSIUNG ? 2027.02.13-14 SYDNEY ? 2027.02.27 SINGAPORE ? 2027.03.06-07 KUALA LUMPUR ? 2027.03.27-28 TOKYO ? 2027.04.07-08 TAIPEI ? 2027.04.17-18 HONG KONG ? 2027.04.24-25 JAKARTA ? 2027.05.08-09 AND MORE #??? #IU #2027_IU_WORLD_TOUR — ???(IU) (@_IUofficial) November 22, 2026

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