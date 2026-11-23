Villager wounded, hundreds displaced amid Moro clan conflict

Combat vehicles from the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion are now visible along farm-to-market roads in Nabalawag town, in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area of Cotabato province, to prevent a repeat of the heavy gunfights between two rival Moro groups in one of its barangays on Nov. 21, 2026.

COTABATO CITY — A Maranao man was seriously wounded, while 339 Maguindanaon families were displaced by separate gunfights between Moro clans in two areas in Central Mindanao over two days.

The first of the two skirmishes, which occurred on Saturday, November 21, involved the heavily armed followers of Peng Lakiman, vice mayor of Nabalawag town in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area in Cotabato province and Abdullatip Kedto, a commander in the self-styled 105th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Senior officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and their spokesperson, Captain Steffie Salanguit, separately told reporters on Monday that Kedto's group first attacked Lakiman and his followers in Sitio Alim, Barangay Kadingilan, in Nabalawag. The incident triggered intense exchanges of gunfire that sent hundreds of villagers, including children, pregnant women and elderly, to flee for their safety/

The two groups immediately repositioned away from each other after sensing that troops from the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, who had been dispatched to drive them out of Sitio Alim, Barangay Kadingilan, were closing in.

Evacuees from Sitio Alim are now scattered across safe areas in Barangay Kadingilan, reluctant to return to their homes for fear of another clash,

Local executives and PRO-BAR officials said on Monday that hundreds of Maranao villagers also fled their homes as members of the rival Sampiano and Karim families, armed with military-type combat rifles, exchanged gunfire on Sunday in Barangay Calilangan in Balabagan town, Lanao del Sur.

The two families have been locked in a longstanding deadly “rido,” or clan feud in many Southern Mindanao vernaculars, reportedly triggered by political rivalries and disputes over territorial control in Barangay Calilangan and nearby areas.

Reports by police units in Lanao del Sur to PRO-BAR’s regional director, Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia, stated that the hostilities in Barangay Calilangan erupted when members of the Karim family came close to the village where the Sampianos reside and opened fire, sparking an encounter that caused panic among villagers in farming enclaves around.

A Maranao villager, Adnan Lim Maute, who was caught in the crossfire, sustained a bullet wound in the head.

Salanguit said Maute is now confined to the Doctor Serapio Serapio Montaner Jr. Memorial Hospital in the nearby Malabang town in Lanao del Sur.

The showdown between the Sampiano and Kasim families only waned after local executives and policemen arrived at the scene to pacify them.

The Sampianos and Kasims had moved away from the area in Barangay Calingangan where they clashed, according to local executives.