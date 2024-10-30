Leni Robredo disputes Naga LGU's 'irresponsible' report on typhoon aid

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo called out the Naga City government on Wednesday, October 30, for its "irresponsible" misrepresentation of aid distribution efforts by her non-profit organization in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The Naga City government had claimed in a now-deleted post that Angat Buhay had distributed just 200 relief packs to the storm-affected residents of the city. Its report also tabulated larger aid contributions from the Office of the Vice President, Sen. Ramon Revilla and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Angat Buhay was listed as having distributed aid to just one barangay out of 27.



Robredo said late Tuesday night that the city government's report "does not reflect correct data."

"We have been doing relief operations since Day 1, and to claim that we only released 200 packs in Naga will make a mockery of the sacrifices of everyone who has been helping us," Robredo said in a social media post sharing a screengrab of the city government's summary report.

The former vice president highlighted the substantial volunteer force supporting their operations, noting that in Naga alone, they average approximately 1,200 volunteers daily.

She added that their relief efforts have been possible through private sector partnerships.

Speaking partly in Bicolano, Robredo pointed out that their aid distribution has been witnessed by all barangays and is conducted without fanfare or formal programs.

She urged the city government to ensure accuracy when reporting about Angat Buhay's activities, stating, "We only have our clean name as capital, which is why we defend it."

In a separate post, Raphael Magno, executive director of Angat Buhay, also criticized the city government for its report. "To announce that we only gave 200 packs, despite providing more than what the local government gave, is a disservice to the efforts of our partners and volunteers," he said.

"Beyond Naga, we have stretched our resources to support other communities affected by Typhoon Kristine, filling in the gaps — that’s how our Angat Bayanihan Volunteer Network operates," Magno added.

Kristine tore through Naga City and the Bicol Region last week, unleashing massive floods that plunged entire communities underwater.

Angat Buhay said it raised P24 million in just four days after it opened its donation drive.

The organization has accepted numerous donations from private citizens, public officials and celebrities at its headquarters in Museo ng Pag-asa in Quezon City.