^

Nation

4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 4:51pm
4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao del Sur
An employee of the Bangsamoro social services ministry attends to one of three residents of Malabang, Lanao del Sur badly injured when a fallen tree landed on a tricycle carrying them, killing four other passengers on the spot.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Four villagers died instantly when a large tree felled by strong winds hit the tricycle they were riding together in Barangay Cabsaran in the seaside Malabang town in Lanao del Sur on Friday, September 13.

In separate reports on Saturday, the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed the incident that left four residents of Malabang, three of them adolescent female students of an Islamic school in the municipality, dead.

Three injured companions of the four fatalities were rushed to the Doctor Serapio Montañer Memorial Hospital in Malabang for treatment, according to officials of the MSSD-BARMM in Lanao del Sur province.

The office of BARMM’s social services minister, Raissa Jajurie, has extended initial relief support to the families of the four Maranaos who perished in the incident.

Jajurie had also assured of MSSD-BARMM’s assistance in facilitating their burials.

Employees of the Malabang Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection in the municipality, soldiers and policemen have, since Saturday dawn, been clearing stretches of the highways connecting Malabang to Cotabato City and Zamboanga del Sur province from trees felled by strong winds that battered Malabang and nearby coastal towns on Friday. 

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Police eye drug deal in food delivery rider’s slay

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Investigators are eyeing the possibility that a failure to remit the proceeds of a drug deal led to the killing of a food delivery rider and the shooting of his live-in partner.
Nation
fbtw
Teacher stabbed dead inside own home

Teacher stabbed dead inside own home

By Jennifer Rendon | 18 hours ago
A 46-year-old teacher was stabbed to death inside his home in Barangay Mandog in Maasin, Iloilo late Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Tidal surge destroys 17 houses in Zamboanga

Tidal surge destroys 17 houses in Zamboanga

By Roel Pareño | 18 hours ago
Strong waves spawned by the southwest monsoon destroyed at least 17 houses in Barangays Maasin and San Jose Cawa-Cawa, the...
Nation
fbtw
PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
While it is believed that all 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel from the sunken tanker Terra Nova have been drained, the...
Nation
fbtw
2 NPA rebels slain in Cagayan encounter

2 NPA rebels slain in Cagayan encounter

By Jun Elias | 18 hours ago
Two New People’s Army members were killed in an encounter with military forces in Barangay Baliuag in Peñablanca,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Four foreigners caught with firearms in Makati

Four foreigners caught with firearms in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Four foreigners were arrested after they were caught with firearms and ammunition in Makati City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw

Italian Navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci to visit Manila

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The 93-year-old Amerigo Vespucci, a full-rigged ship of the Italian Navy, will dock at the Port of Manila today, the Philippine Ports Authority said.
Nation
fbtw

8,493 pass civil service exams

18 hours ago
A total of 8,493 people have been added to the roster of eligibles for the civil service as the Civil Service Commission yesterday bared the results of the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (, Fire Officer...
Nation
fbtw

Kin call for swift, fair trial of ex-Palawan governor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The family of slain broadcaster Gerry Ortega is hoping for a swift and fair trial, following the surrender of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes who is accused of orchestrating the 2011 murder.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with