P13.6 million shabu seized from cop

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a police sergeant and his three accomplices, among them a woman, during a sting in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday.

Gil Cesario Castro, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, said the suspects – Sgt. Radjah Ismula, Andam Alidjam, Rashi Jallaw and Midarmi Alidjam – were arrested for peddling 2,000 grams of the illegal drug to PDEA agents.

Ismula is a member of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR).

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, BAR police director, said he has ordered the filing of administrative charges against Ismula to boot him out of police service.