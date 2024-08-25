^

3,044 NPAs surrendered to 10th Infantry Division since 2016

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 3:58pm
A number of soldiers were awarded by their superiors with merit medals during the celebration of the 18th founding anniversary of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division on Aug. 16, 2024..
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —The Army’s 10th Infantry Division and local government units had jointly secured the surrender of 3,044 New People’s Army guerillas since 2016, a feat highlighted in last week’s commemoration of the unit’s 18th founding anniversary.

Radio reports here on Sunday quoted 10th ID’s commander, Major Gen. Allan Hambala, as saying that credit for the feat should partly go to different peace advocacy blocs, the municipal, provincial and city officials in areas covered by units of the division.

The 10th ID covers provinces and cities in Region 11 and the municipalities of San Fernando, Cadingilan and Damulog in Bukidnon province in Region 10.

Sunday’s radio reports here also stated that units of the 10th ID had, with the support of the Philippine National Police and local executives, dismantled through combined tactical and diplomatic maneuvers in the past eight years all armed groups under the NPA’s Southern Mindanao Regional Committee.

The Southern Mindanao Regional Committee originally had five sub-regional committees, 16 guerilla fronts and nine other sub-groups, all feared for brutality on hapless villagers who had refused to provide members with money and food.

The multi-sector August 16 commemoration of the 18th founding anniversary of the 10th ID was held in its headquarters in Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Barangay Tuboran in Mawab, Davao de Oro.

Local executives present in the event reportedly took turns telling other guests that the implementation of the national government’s Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict, or ELCAC program, in the division’s territory had gained headway remarkably.

Major Ruben Gadut, 10th ID’s spokesperson, said the division’s 18th founding anniversary feast was capped off with various sports events, including a combat drill contest among soldiers and an 11.3-kilometer civil-military fun run.

Gadut said a number of soldiers were also then awarded with medals and special citations for exemplary performance of duties.

