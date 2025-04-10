Mayoral aspirant Kerwin Espinosa shot in Leyte

MANILA, Philippines —Former self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was shot in Albuera, Leyte.

Espinosa, who is a mayoral aspirant, was attacked in Barangay Tinag-an on Thursday, April 10, according to his campaign mate, Carl Kevin Batistis.

Batistis shared the news of Espinosa’s shooting on Facebook.

Espinosa was rushed to a hospital, but his condition remains unknown.

Espinosa filed his certificate of candidacy in Albuera on October 1.

In 2016, he was named by former President Rodrigo Duterte as one of those involved in the illegal drug trade in Eastern Visayas.

Duterte accused him and his father, Rolando Espinosa Sr.—who was then the mayor of Albuera—of participating in drug activities following a police operation that uncovered P11 million worth of shabu near their home in Albuera.

Espinosa previously implicated former senator Leila de Lima in the drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison, but he has since retracted his statements against her. — with reports from OneNews