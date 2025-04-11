^

Nation

PAL flight diverted to Japan due to cabin smoke

Rudy Santos, Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2025 | 12:00am
PAL flight diverted to Japan due to cabin smoke
Philippine Airlines.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Transportation (DOTr) yesterday ordered flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) to explain why its Los Angeles-bound flight, carrying 359 passengers, made an emergency landing in Haneda, Japan.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon asked PAL to explain the reason behind the diversion of Flight PR 102 to Haneda, owed by the airline to an in-cabin smoke problem.

Dizon also ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to look into the incident and ensure proper compensation for the affected passengers.

The DOTr coordinated with the regulator of Haneda airport for the provision of support to passengers.

They were given necessary assistance for safe disembarkation from the Boeing 777.

Based on PAL’s report, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Haneda after smoke came out from one of its two air conditioning units.

A video showed Tokyo fire personnel going inside the aircraft to respond to the smoke.

DOTR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya&rsquo;s construction firm

DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya’s construction firm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
The 57-year-old woman with a disability was coerced into speaking against Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto in an interview held at the...
Nation
fbtw
'Spread your legs': Davao congressman given 3 days to explain lewd campaign remarks

'Spread your legs': Davao congressman given 3 days to explain lewd campaign remarks

1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered a gubernatorial candidate in Davao de Oro to explain within three days why he...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM partisans detest use of social media for hostile political messaging

BARMM partisans detest use of social media for hostile political messaging

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Leaders of three regional political parties in the Bangsamoro region cautioned their members against using social media for...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec flags Mocha Uson&rsquo;s &lsquo;cookie&rsquo; jingle

Comelec flags Mocha Uson’s ‘cookie’ jingle

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Vlogger Mocha Uson has been asked by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to stop using her “sexually suggestive”...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec not keen on placing Abra under its control

Comelec not keen on placing Abra under its control

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections is not inclined to place Abra under Comelec control despite rising poll-related violent incidents...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

42 undocumented foreigners nabbed in Quezon resort

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Forty-two alleged undocumented foreigners were arrested during a raid on a private resort in Alabat, Quezon on Wednesday morning.
Nation
fbtw

Kerwin Espinosa shot while campaigning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was shot along with two others while campaigning in Albuera, Leyte yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

Easterlies, ITCZ to bring hot, rainy weather

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
The country will continue to experience a combination of hot, humid and intermittent rainy weather due to the easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Nation
fbtw
4 die in Quezon motorcycle mishap

4 die in Quezon motorcycle mishap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Four people including two minors died when their motorcycle crashed into a tree in this town on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 Kanlaon-hit villages reeling from water shortage

2 Kanlaon-hit villages reeling from water shortage

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Up to 3,000 households composed of 10,000 to 12,000 people in two barangays in Negros Occidental are experiencing shortage...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with