PAL flight diverted to Japan due to cabin smoke

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) yesterday ordered flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) to explain why its Los Angeles-bound flight, carrying 359 passengers, made an emergency landing in Haneda, Japan.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon asked PAL to explain the reason behind the diversion of Flight PR 102 to Haneda, owed by the airline to an in-cabin smoke problem.

Dizon also ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to look into the incident and ensure proper compensation for the affected passengers.

The DOTr coordinated with the regulator of Haneda airport for the provision of support to passengers.

They were given necessary assistance for safe disembarkation from the Boeing 777.

Based on PAL’s report, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Haneda after smoke came out from one of its two air conditioning units.

A video showed Tokyo fire personnel going inside the aircraft to respond to the smoke.