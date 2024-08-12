^

Nation

Almost P1M worth of cannabis bricks seized in Kalinga sting

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 7:24pm
Almost P1M worth of cannabis bricks seized in Kalinga sting
File photo of compressed marijuana
CC / Chuck Herrera, File

BAGUIO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives, joined by various police units in Kalinga, on Sunday night seized 83 marijuana bricks pegged to cost P996,000 in street value in Barangay Bolo, Tabuk City, capital of Kalinga.

Roy Koday Wangi, 45, from Barangay Nambaran, also in Tabuk City, was also taken to face illegal drug charges when he sold the marijuana bricks to a supposed buyer who turned out to be a government agent.

PDEA-Cordillera spokesperson Rosel Sarmiento said the marijuana bricks, tucked inside a chute sack and three paper boxes, were negotiated by Wangi for only P195,000 far below the market price of P12,000 a kilo (per brick)/

vuukle comment

CANNABIS

MARIJUANA

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OFW flies home to claim P27.4 million lotto prize

OFW flies home to claim P27.4 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
A 53-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has returned to the country to claim the P27.4-million Regular Lotto 6/42 jackpot...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Stop-and-go scheme for Olympians&rsquo; parade

MMDA: Stop-and-go scheme for Olympians’ parade

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A stop-and-go traffic scheme would be implemented for the homecoming parade for Filipino athletes who competed in the 2024...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;2,000 Pinoys may lose jobs over fake products&rsquo;

‘2,000 Pinoys may lose jobs over fake products’

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
At least 2,000 Filipinos may lose their jobs as a result of the unabated online sale of fake and substandard products from...
Nation
fbtw
FDA recalls gout drug

FDA recalls gout drug

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the recall from the market of two lots of an anti-gout medicine, declaring...
Nation
fbtw
Maynilad sets water supply interruption

Maynilad sets water supply interruption

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
At least 174,000 service connections are affected by the water interruption in Quezon City and parts of Valenzuela City, which...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Habagat' to cause rains across Luzon

'Habagat' to cause rains across Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas and the Negros Island Region may...
Nation
fbtw

Consumer group urges waiving of lease fees for telco cell sites

14 hours ago
A consumer group is urging Congress to swiftly act on laws that aim to revise the National Building Code of 1977 to help bring down the costs of the internet in the country by removing lease fees for cell sites...
Nation
fbtw

Biazon to run for reelection

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon will run for a second term, his regional party One Muntinlupa (1Munti) announced on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
P1.02 million shabu seized in Para&ntilde;aque

P1.02 million shabu seized in Parañaque

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Police confiscated 150 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P1.02 million in a sting operation in Parañaque...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with