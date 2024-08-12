Almost P1M worth of cannabis bricks seized in Kalinga sting

BAGUIO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives, joined by various police units in Kalinga, on Sunday night seized 83 marijuana bricks pegged to cost P996,000 in street value in Barangay Bolo, Tabuk City, capital of Kalinga.

Roy Koday Wangi, 45, from Barangay Nambaran, also in Tabuk City, was also taken to face illegal drug charges when he sold the marijuana bricks to a supposed buyer who turned out to be a government agent.

PDEA-Cordillera spokesperson Rosel Sarmiento said the marijuana bricks, tucked inside a chute sack and three paper boxes, were negotiated by Wangi for only P195,000 far below the market price of P12,000 a kilo (per brick)/