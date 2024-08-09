SC affirms dismissal of ombudsman official

In a 26-page decision promulgated in April, the SC Third Division found Rolando Zoleta administratively liable for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

MANILA, Philippines — For fixing cases in exchange for money, the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the dismissal of an official of the Office of the Ombudsman.

The high court affirmed both decisions of the Court of Appeals and the ombudsman.

Zoleta was previously the assistant ombudsman for Luzon before he was assigned to the Appeals Bureau of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In 2017, the Internal Affairs Board-Investigating Staff accused Zoleta of facilitating the dismissal of cases against high ranking officials before the Ombudsman-Luzon and the Ombudsman for the Military and other Law Enforcement Offices.

Verified text messages between Zoleta and an official of the IB-FIO showed that he received bribe money in exchange for fixing cases, the SC noted.