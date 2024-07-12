2 Australians, Pinay found dead in Tagaytay hotel

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Two Australians and a Filipina were found dead in a hotel in Tagaytay City in Cavite on Wednesday afternoon.

Police withheld the identities of the fatalities pending resuts of an investigation.

Initial reports said the bodies were discovered by hotel employee Allan Manza when he went to the guests’ room to inform them of the checkout time.

Manza said he found the victims lying face down, hogtied and their mouths wrapped in packaging tape.

Probers said the victims had body injuries.

Tagaytay police chief Lt. Col. Charles Daven Capagcuan said he formed a special investigation team to dig deeper into the case. He said probers are eyeing one to two persons of interest.

Police have yet to review footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the hotel located in Barangay Maharlika West.

2 Australians, Pinay found dead in Tagaytay hotel

Emmanuel Tupas Ed Amoroso

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Two Australians and a Filipina were found dead in a hotel in Tagaytay City in Cavite on Wednesday afternoon.

Police withheld the identities of the fatalities pending resuts of an investigation.

Initial reports said the bodies were discovered by hotel employee Allan Manza when he went to the guests’ room to inform them of the checkout time.

Manza said he found the victims lying face down, hogtied and their mouths wrapped in packaging tape.

Probers said the victims had body injuries.

Tagaytay police chief Lt. Col. Charles Daven Capagcuan said he formed a special investigation team to dig deeper into the case. He said probers are eyeing one to two persons of interest.

Police have yet to review footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the hotel located in Barangay Maharlika West.