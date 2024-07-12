^

Nation

2 Australians, Pinay found dead in Tagaytay hotel

Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2024 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines —  Two Australians and a Filipina were found dead in a hotel in Tagaytay City in Cavite on Wednesday afternoon.

Police withheld the identities of the fatalities pending resuts of an investigation.

Initial reports said the bodies were discovered by hotel employee Allan Manza when he went to the guests’  room to inform them of the checkout time.

Manza said he found the victims lying face down, hogtied and their mouths wrapped in packaging tape.

Probers said the victims had body injuries.

Tagaytay police chief Lt. Col. Charles Daven Capagcuan said he formed a special investigation team to dig deeper into the case. He said probers are eyeing one to two persons of interest.

Police have yet to review footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the hotel located in Barangay Maharlika West.

 

2 Australians, Pinay found dead in Tagaytay hotel

Emmanuel Tupas Ed Amoroso

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines —  Two Australians and a Filipina were found dead in a hotel in Tagaytay City in Cavite on Wednesday afternoon.

Police withheld the identities of the fatalities pending resuts of an investigation.

Initial reports said the bodies were discovered by hotel employee Allan Manza when he went to the guests’  room to inform them of the checkout time.

Manza said he found the victims lying face down, hogtied and their mouths wrapped in packaging tape.

Probers said the victims had body injuries.

Tagaytay police chief Lt. Col. Charles Daven Capagcuan said he formed a special investigation team to dig deeper into the case. He said probers are eyeing one to two persons of interest.

Police have yet to review footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the hotel located in Barangay Maharlika West.

vuukle comment

DEAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
4.36 million register for 2025 elections

4.36 million register for 2025 elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The number of aspiring voters intending to participate in the May 2025 national and local elections has exceeded 4.3 million,...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino&rsquo;s sons

Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino’s sons

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The visit of Kris Aquino’s sons Joshua and Bimby to First Lady Liza Marcos was “personal” and “not...
Nation
fbtw
Shabu, IED components, grenades found in hideout of slain bandits

Shabu, IED components, grenades found in hideout of slain bandits

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Police forensic experts found P324,000 worth of shabu, grenades and materials for improvised explosive devices in the hideout...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Pasay government are considering converting a former Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw
Thousands in 4 BARMM towns displaced by floods

Thousands in 4 BARMM towns displaced by floods

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Rescuers are still searching for two grade school pupils swept away by rampaging floods that hit four Bangsamoro towns on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Countries warned vs substandard ASF vaccines

Countries warned vs substandard ASF vaccines

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The World Organization for Animal Health has warned countries against using substandard vaccines to contain African swine...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to launch voter education campaign in BARMM

Comelec to launch voter education campaign in BARMM

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
To ensure the success of the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao , the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
11 die in Cagayan bus, truck collision

11 die in Cagayan bus, truck collision

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Eleven members of a family on their way home from the wake of a relative died when their pick-up truck collided with a passenger...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Mindanao areas

Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Mindanao areas

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted the Moro Gulf and several areas in Mindanao yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbtw

4 die in Rizal landslide

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Four workers died while two others were injured in a landslide at a construction site in Antipolo, Rizal on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with