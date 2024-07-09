Subic truck importers organize to ease biz operations

Trader Rey Nadar (speaking) forms a group with other truck importers to ease business operations in the Subic Bay Freeport

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — Truck importers and traders in this free port formed a collective over the weekend to ease the conduct of business and facilitate dealings with government regulators.

A statement from the newly-formed Subic Truck Importers Association (STIA) indicated that at least nine truck importers and traders formed the organization over the weekend after discussing issues and the state of the truck import industry.

Trader Rey Nadar, who was elected president of the group, said the STIA was formed as a representation to provide “seamless communication” with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and other government agencies like the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenues and Land Transportation Office.

He added that the group will serve as a collective front so that individual companies won’t have to go over the hassle of negotiating at the company level.

“SBMA Chairman Eduardo Aliño liked the idea of having a group that will represent the whole truck traders inside this premier Freeport since it will be easier for the agency to discuss matters,” Nadar also pointed out.

He added that the SBMA policy making body has expressed interest in having discussions with the newly-formed truckers’ group.

Nine truck trading firms have so far joined the STIA during its organizational meeting at the Urban Deli Café here: Jan Japan, Subic 361, Lino Khan Intl. Corp., Japhil Intl. Trading Corp., K&B, Subic Auto, Northeast, JP Matariss, and AJS Subic Intl. Corp.

Aside from Nadar, those elected as STIA officers are Taqel Husnain, vice president; and directors Muodasac of Karmanwala; Chaudry Iftahar of Subic Auto; Shammad Warraich of Jan Japan; Shahzad of Japhil; Malik Shabir of Tramway; Usman Saeed of Subic 361 and Nelson Jaro of Kansai.

In the meeting, Husnain presented issues the truckers are facing, including changes in measurements based on the bill of lading that reportedly affect the fees paid for arrastre, or portside cargo handling operations.

He also shared the good news that STIA members will get a 20 percent discount based on the bill of lading for terminal charges from the Amerasia International Terminal Services Inc. here.

Meanwhile, the group’s consultant Michael Sullivan emphasized the role of truck traders in the economy, employment, and investments in the Subic Bay Freeport, and discussed some problems that beset the traders.

He then proposed the creation of a Facilitation Assistance Office (FAO) to assist STIA members dealings with the SBMA and other government regulators.

Sullivan also told the group that the CREATE MORE Act, which is on its second reading, is expected to grant back the incentives and privileges of businesses in Subic and those under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.