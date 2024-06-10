^

Nation

Soldiers seize NPAs' assault rifles in Bukidnon

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 5:51pm
Soldiers seize NPAs' assault rifles in Bukidnon
The 14 assault rifles of New People’s Army guerillas that soldiers had collected in an operation in a highland in Quezon, Bukidnon are now in the custody of the Army’s 1003rd Infantry Brigade.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Personnel of the Army’s 1003rd Infantry Brigade on Saturday seized 14 assault rifles in an operation in Barangay Lumintao, Quezon town in Bukidnon, first found by farmers in a hut, covered by empty rice sacks and dried banana leaves.

Major Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, announced on Monday that the weapons cache, consisting of eight M16 rifles, an M653 rifle, two M14 rifles, and three AK-47 rifles, is now under the custody of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade.

Hambala said that the operation that led to the confiscation of the 14 firearms was carried out with the help of vigilant farmers in Barangay Lumintao, who reported to the office of Brig. Gen. Marion Angcao, commander of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, what they discovered while they were collecting firewood in the area.

Barangay officials in Quezon told reporters that a group of New People's Army forcibly collecting monthly “revolutionary tax” from hapless farmers in hinterlands in their municipality owned the 14 assault rifles.

The group reportedly left their firearms in a makeshift shelter in a secluded area in Barangay Lumintao before proceeding to the town proper of Quezon early Saturday to buy food and other supplies that they needed.

vuukle comment

BUKIDNON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
17.2% passed civil service exam

17.2% passed civil service exam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A total of 57,683 people or 17.2 percent of the 335,385 examinees passed the civil service examinations held on March 3, the...
Nation
fbtw
Warehouse displaying Chinese flag shut down in Valenzuela

Warehouse displaying Chinese flag shut down in Valenzuela

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
Valenzuela Mayor Weslie Gatchalian ordered the closure of a warehouse in the city that displayed the Chinese flag after it...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops, 1 barangay officer held for causing panic

2 cops, 1 barangay officer held for causing panic

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Two policemen and a barangay officer were arrested on Saturday for allegedly causing panic in Barangay Moonwalk, Para&nt...
Nation
fbtw
PNP colonel nabbed for &lsquo;rent-tangay&rsquo; scheme

PNP colonel nabbed for ‘rent-tangay’ scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A Philippine National Police official and two others were arrested in Parañaque on June 5 by operatives of the PNP...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level improves

Angat Dam’s water level improves

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Water elevation in Angat Dam in Bulacan has slightly improved in the past two days due to rains spawned by the southwest monsoon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines suspends OFW deployment to Haiti

Philippines suspends OFW deployment to Haiti

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Amid the unstable security situation in Haiti, the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) has been suspended, according...
Nation
fbtw
EDSA enforcers go deaf from noise exposure &ndash; UP study

EDSA enforcers go deaf from noise exposure – UP study

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Traffic enforcers manning EDSA, one of the busiest thoroughfares in Metro Manila, experience moderate hearing loss following...
Nation
fbtw
DOH denies monkeypox fatality in Negros Oriental

DOH denies monkeypox fatality in Negros Oriental

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) has denied reports that a man in Negros Oriental died due to monkeypox.
Nation
fbtw
MILF leader with P1.3-M reward for his capture arrested by CIDG-BAR agents

MILF leader with P1.3-M reward for his capture arrested by CIDG-BAR agents

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested a wanted commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with