LIST: Full nominees of Wish Music Awards 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 3:53pm
P-pop girl group BINI promotes their latest release,'Cherry on Top,' on Instagram.
BINI via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Wish Music Awards (WMAs) released the nominees for this year’s awards. 

Voting for the WMAs, now in its 10th year, officially commenced on November 8. The public can cast their votes via awards.wish1075.com or via the Wish App, available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery). Voting is open until January 10, 2025, at 12 noon. 

The final result will come from the Wishers’ votes (30%) and the judges’ votes (70%). 

The winners of the 10th WMAs will be named on the awards night, set for January 19, 2025, in the Araneta Coliseum. 

The 10th WMAs will see over 70 acts compete across 19 major categories. The winners will bring home a WMA trophy, a cash prize of P25,000, and P100,000 for their chosen charitable organization.

The awards show recognizes the best "Wishclusive" performances, songs, and artists during the eligibility period. For its 10th edition, the eligibility period is from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. 

Here are the official nominees:

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year
BINI - "Karera"
Ena Mori - "Heartache Generation"
Maki - "Dilaw"
Pablo - "Edsa"
Toneejay - "711"

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year
Arthur Miguel - "Maling Panahon"
James Reid - "Hurt Me Too"
SB19 - "Ilaw"
Tothapi - "Celeste"
Zephanie - "Aking Hiling"

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year
DEMI - "Pakundangan"
Jason Dhakal - "Para Sa Akin"
Jay R - "Guiding Star"
Julie Anne San Jose - "Something"
Ylona Garcia - "Don’t Go Changing"

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year
Bird - "San juan"
Dilaw - "Orasa"
Lola Amour - "Umiinit"
Rob Deniel - "RomCom"
Zild - "Medisina"

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year
DEMI (feat. Madman Stan) - "Homebody"
Hukbalahap - Marvin Salubsob, Braduzz (feat. OG Sacred) - "Buhay ng Gangsta"
Loonie - "Tugmang Preso"
O Side Mafia , BRGR, Al James - "Kunan Mong Pic"
PlayerTwo - "Thinkin of Love"

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year
Clara Benin - "Imposter Syndrome"
Cup of Joe - "Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko"
Dwta - "Padaba Taka"
Janine - "Sandig"
Toneejay - "Aurora”

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year
Frizzle Anne - "Kuhang-kuha"
Janella Salvador - "Headtone"
SinoSikat? - "Heart Calling"
SunKissed Lola - "White Toyota"
Yeng Constantino - "Babala"

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year
Dionela, Alisson Shore - "Hoodie"
Jay R, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid - "Eyes Only For Me"
Jikamarie, JRLDM - "IISA"
Maki, Angela Ken, & Nhiko - "Sikulo"
Zack Tabudlo, Al James - "Gusto"

Wish Pop Song of the Year
"Apat Na Buwan" - Janine 
"Kaibigan" - justin
"One Sided Love" - G22
"Pantropiko" - BINI
"Sariling Mundo" - TJ Monterde

Wish Ballad Song of the Year
"11:11" - Pappel
"Di Ko Masabi" - Stell
"Hanggang Kailan" - Darren Espanto
"Salamat Ika'y Dumating" - Angeline Quinto
"The Boy Who Cried Wolf" - PABLO

Wish R&B Song of the Year
"I'll Be Somebody You Want" - Jolianne
"Pati ng Ulan" - Jikamarie
"Sining" - Dionela (feat. Jay R)
"‘Wag Kang Bibitaw" - Cean Jr. 

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year
"Bulaklak sa Buwan" - Ely Buendia
"Ikot" - Over October
"Kanako" - Felip
"Museo" - Eliza Maturan
"Segurista" - Zild

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year
"Ala" - Gloc-9
"Burgis" - Flow G, Hev Abi
"Get Low" - O SIDE MAFIA x BRGR
"Gat Right" - Josh Cullen
"Makasarili Malambing" - Kristina Dawn (feat. Hev Abi)

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year
"Alegorya" - Munimuni
"Iyakin" - Shanne Dandan
"Love Is" - The Ridleys
"Nene" - SunKissed Lola
"Umaycan" - Noel Cabangon

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year
"I Wanna Go" - Armi Millare
"Kursunada" - Adie
"Sana" - Kiana V
"Sandal" - James Reid
"Segundo, Siguro" - Arthur Nery

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year
"Distansya" - Rob Deniel, Janine
"FLYYY" - PlayerTwo, Felip
"Kalakal" - SB19, Gloc-9
"Kasing Kasing" - Juan Karlos, Kyle Echarri
"Medyo Ako" - Juan Karlos, Moira

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Dionela
Dwta
Jikamarie
Maki
Stell

Wish Group of the Year
BINI
Cup of Joe
Dilaw
Over October
SB19

Wish Artist of the Year
Felip
Janine 
PABLO
TJ Monterde
Toneejay

Apart from major awards, a special recognition called the Wishers’ Choice Award will be presented to the nominee with the highest number of votes across all categories. 

Wish 107.5 will also hand out KDR Icon awards, including the KDR Icon of Musical Excellence and the KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy. Previous awardees of the KDR Icon of Musical Excellence include National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, and Martin Nievera.

