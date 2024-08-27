BINI to accept 'Voice of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea

P-pop girl group BINI promotes their latest release, "Cherry on Top," on Instagram.

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI is on their way to South Korea to receive the "Voice of Asia" award at the "Billboard K Power 100" in Seoul.

In a report by ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, BINI members Mikha, Stacey, Maloi, Sheena, Jhoanna, Colet, Gwen and Aiah expressed their excitement about attending the event, performing, receiving their award and meeting some of South Korea's biggest K-pop stars.

"Fangirling nang malala," Gwen said.

"We are happy and excited kasi we are one of those na magrerepresent ng P-Pop and then not just P-Pop but the Philippines as well. Excited na kami," Jhoanna added.

"Kinikilig po, 'yun po 'yung pinag-uusapan namin kanina," Colet said.

Apart from BINI, P-Pop boy group SB19 will also attend the event to accept the "Voice of Asia" award.

The special award will be presented at the launch of Billboard Korea.

The "Billboard K Power 100" aims to highlight the influence of Korean music, particularly K-pop, on the global music industry.

RELATED: BINI taking on pressure as 'Nation's Girl Group'