SB19, BINI lead winners of returning Myx Music Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 1:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — P-pop groups SB19 and BINI were the big winners at the 2024 Myx Music Awards, which makes a comeback after two years.

The awards ceremony hosted by Myx was held annually since 2006, though the 2020 and 2021 editions were held virtually. In the two years since its last edition in 2022, Myx helped organize the Awit Awards.

SB19 won Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Moonlight," the act's song with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong with the music video co-directed by Kerbs Balagtas and group member Justin De Dios.

Justin also won Mellow Video of the Year for "Surreal," which he co-directed with Xi-Anne Avenceña. Balagtas had another win for R&B Video of the Year after co-directing Al James and another SB19 member, Josh Cullen, with his own single "Yoko Na."

Two other SB19 members also got their own wins: Felip won Rock Video of the Year for "Fake Faces" and Pablo won Collaboration of the Year for "Determinado" with Josue.

BINI's two wins were Song of the Year for "Pantropiko" and Pop Video of the Year for "Salamin, Salamin," the latter also directed by Balagtas.

Al James wrapped up the artists with multiple wins as he also won Hip-Hop Video of the Year for "Atin-Atin Lang" with Flow G.

Here is the full list of Myx Music Awards 2024 winners:

Artist of the Year 
SB19 (winner)
BINI 
Lola Amour 
Juan Karlos 
Maki 

Song of the Year 
"Pantropiko" by BINI (winner)
"Dilaw" by Maki 
"Ere" by Juan Karlos 
"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour 
"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R

Collaboration of the Year 
"Determinado" by Pablo x Josue (winner)
"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo
"Pakundangan" by Demi feat. Hev Abi
"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R
"Yoko Na" by Josh Cullen and Al James

Music Video of the Year 
"Moonlight" by SB19, Ian Asher, and Terry Zhong, directed by Kerbs Balagtas (winner)
"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo, directed By Louie Ong And Carissa King 
"Cherry on Top" by BINI, directed by Kerbs Balagtas 
"Dilaw" by Maki, directed by Jaydee Alberto and Maki 
"Surreal" by Justin, directed by Justin De Dios and Xi-Anne Avenceña 

Breakout Solo Artist of the Year 
Maki (winner)
Demi 
Denise Julia 
Dionela 
Hev Abi

Breakout Group of the Year
Cup of Joe (winner)
Dilaw
Playertwo
Sugarcane
Sunkissed Lola

Pop Video of the Year 
"Salamin, Salamin" by BINI, directed by Kerbs Balagtas (winner)
"Dayang" by Alamat, directed by Kerbs Balagtas 
"Patintero" by BGYO, directed by Karlo Calingao 
"Room" by Stell, directed by Kerbs Balagtas 
"Tsada Mahigugma" by Maymay Entrata, directed by Carl Tejada

R&B Video of the Year
"Yoko Na" by Josh Cullen and Al James, directed By Kerbs Balagtas and Josh Cullen (winner)
"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo, directed By Louie Ong And Carissa King 
"Marikit sa Dilim" by Juan and Kyle feat. Jawz, directed by Louie Ong
"Pakundangan" by Demi feat. Hev Abi, directed by Jonas Ibanez
"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R, directed by Dionela, Tristan Ortega, and Raven Sta. Ana

Rock Video of the Year
"Fake Faces" by FELIP, directed by John Karlo Calingao (winner)
"Ere" by Juan Karlos, directed by Raliug 
"Misteryoso" by Cup of Joe, directed by Justin De Dios and Jay-Ar Villarojas 
"Orasa" by Dilaw, directed by Raliug 
"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour, directed by Marius Talampas

Mellow Video of the Year 
"Surreal" by Justin, directed by Justin De Dios and Xi-Anne Avenceña (winner)
"Iyo" by Darren Espanto, directed by Niq Ablao
"Palagi" by TJ Monterde, directed by Dan Villegas
"Turn Back Time" by Zack Tabudlo feat. Violette Wautier, directed by Prach Rojanasinwilai
"Walang Hanggan" by Alamat, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

Hip-hop Video of the Year
"Atin-Atin Lang" by Al James feat. Flow G, directed by Y. Stacey and Naki (winner)
"Alam Mo Ba Girl" by Hev Abi, directed by Tokseen 
"Burgis" by Flow G and Hev Abi, directed by Titus Cee and Jon Gutierrez
"Get Low" by O Side Mafia x BRGR, directed by Macdave Edosma
"We Made It" by Nik Makino feat. Flow G, directed by Louie Ong

Global Video of the Year 
"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter (winner)
"Fortnight" by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
"Rockstar" by Lisa 
"Water" by Tyla
"We Can’t Be Friends" by Ariana Grande

MYX Global Impact Award
Beabadoobee

MYX Magna Awardee
Gloc-9

