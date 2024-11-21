BINI to hold 'Grand BINIverse' repeat show at Philippine Arena

BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — Star Music announced that BINI's repeat "Grand BINIverse" concert is set to be held in Philippine Arena next year.

The announcement came after the "Nation's Girl Group" sold out its three-night concert in Araneta Coliseum.

"Celebrate this love month with us at #GrandBINIverseTheRepeat at the Philippine Arena on February 15, 2025!" Star Music wrote on Instagram.

"SEE YOU ALL SOON!" it added.

Group leader Jhoanna recently said that their Araneta concert was the highlight of their year.

"Itong 'Grand BINIverse,' parang ito 'yung one of the highlights ng taong 'to para sa BINI. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa BINI," she said.

BINI is also set to release its new single, "Blink Twice," next year.

"Kanina po, in-announce po namin na magkakaroon po kami ng new song next year. Excited po kami i-release ito, kasi bagong flavor naman po siya," Stacey said.

RELATED: 'Nakaka-happy, nakaka-bata': Six Part Invention on being BINI's official band