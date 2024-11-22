Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile' fastest to billion Spotify streams

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga in the 'Die With A Smile' music video

MANILA, Philippines — "Die With A Smile," the collaborative song of singer-actress Lady Gaga and Filipino-American crooner Bruno Mars, is the fastest track to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

The streaming platform confirmed the achievement on social media three months after the song was released.

"We like to call that legendary behavior," Spotify quipped in its Instagram caption, accompanied by a clapping and star emoji.

Gaga said on X, formerly Twitter, that she will "cherish" becoming a part of Spotify's billionaire club.

"I'm so grateful to [the] monsters and hooligans and so many people all over the world who fell in love with our song. I feel so lucky," Gaga added, referring to her and Mars' fanbases.

Her fans are called Little Monsters, while Bruno's are known as the Hooligans.

The song ranked high on three Billboard charts, topping the Global 200 for two months and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 after debuting at No. 3.

It also topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, an eighth top-rank achievement by Gaga and a 10th for Mars, which sees him as the joint highest among male soloists with Justin Bieber.

Die With A Smile is officially the FASTEST SONG in HISTORY to reach 1 BILLION STREAMS on Spotify. ???? I will completely cherish this moment ???????????????? I'm so grateful to monsters and hooligans and so many people all over the world who fell in love with our song I feel so lucky pic.twitter.com/yVM9pisutK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 21, 2024

"Die With A Smile" additionally received two Grammy nominations at the upcoming February ceremony: Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Recording.

The two artists have already performed the song live and even released different versions of the track.

Gaga followed up "Die With A Smile" with "Harlequin," the companion album to her latest movie, "Joker: Folie a Deux." She is now preparing for the release of her seventh album headed by the lead single "Disease."

Mars, meanwhile, released another collaboration, "APT" with Blackpink's Rose, which is also earning record-number streams across all music streaming platforms.

RELATED: WATCH: David Archuleta, Morissette perform Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile'