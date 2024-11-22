OPM stars to join Juan Karlos in his first grand concert in MOA Arena

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos is gearing up for a monumental moment in his career as he takes the stage of the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 29 for his first major concert.

“Right now, I’m just trying to really enjoy the process, focusing on the flow of the whole show and focusing on the things I do have control over, like the set list. I’ll probably get more nervous as the concert gets closer,” he said in a statement.

With Paolo Valenciano as director and Karel Honasan as musical director, the show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for JK's fans.

JK worked closely with Valenciano and Honasan to ensure the concert will allow him to show a new side of himself as a performer.

“We’ll be performing songs that we haven’t performed before, and I’m also going to share the stage with the people I’ve released songs with.”

Set to share the spotlight with JK is a lineup of guest performers. First is Paolo Benjamin Guico of the folk-pop band Ben&Ben. Known for his deeply personal songwriting, Guico collaborated with Labajo on “Tapusin Na Natin ’To” in 2023, a poignant track about toxic relationships.

Zild Benitez will also join JK onstage. He rose to prominence as the bassist and vocalist of IV of Spades but has since carved out a successful solo career. His collaboration with JK on “Gabi” from the latter’s "Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 1" album, released in 2023, further solidified their bond as songwriters who wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Their previous collaboration, “Lunod” — a track they did with Ben&Ben in 2021 — tackles emotional turmoil and mental health, making it a standout in Ben&Ben’s "Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" album.

The concert will also feature Janine Berdin, who first captured the public’s attention as the winner of “It’s Showtime’s” Tawag Ng Tanghalan second season. Known for her emotional performances and powerful vocals, Janine collaborated with JK on a song called “Pancit” in 2022, which was part of his three-track Drop 1 project.

Its playful tale of puppy love, paired with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired music video, paved the way for it to become a fan favorite. In addition to performing as a guest, Janine will open the as the front act, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Moira Dela Torre, widely believed to be one of her generation’s best songwriters, will also take the stage with JK. Her collaboration with him on “Medyo Ako” from the "Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 2" album is a poignant exploration of curiosity and longing that comes after a breakup. The track highlights the seamless blending of their voices, which will also be on full display on the night of the concert.

Rounding up the list of guests is Gloc-9, whose rapid-fire rapping style and socially relevant discography have made him an icon in the OPM scene. In 2020, he and JK collaborated on “Sampaguita,” a powerful song that reflects the emotional struggles and sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The track pairs JK’s soulful singing with Gloc-9’s incisive verses, creating a touching sonic backdrop for the hardships faced by all Filipinos who work abroad to support their families.

Tickets to "Juan Karlos Live" range from P750 (General Admission) to P8,500 (SVIP). The latter comes with exclusive perks, including a shirt, tote bag, photo opportunity, and signed poster.

