Weatherproof Scandinavian outdoor furniture, from the world’s best hotels to your home

You might have stayed at Crimson Mactan, Crimson Boracay, Makati Shangri-La, or Hilton Manila, and while hanging out by the pool, you wondered how nice it would be if you could have something like it at home. If you’ve ever felt like wanting to bring a five-star hotel experience into your own home, at Minimal by Studio Dimensione, the exclusive distributor of Gloster in the Philippines, you can.

Gloster is a renowned German outdoor furniture brand known for combining weatherproof durability and design with craftsmanship and luxury. Never ostentatious and envisioned for some of the world’s most beautiful settings, Gloster is all about enhancing your experience of the outdoors — never stealing the spotlight from nature’s beauty.

Ben Chan was visiting the Four Seasons Hotel in Bangkok, an urban resort along the Chao Phraya River and the third best hotel in the world according to the 50 Best organization, when he zoomed in on the dramatically curved sculptural teak chairs that adorn its pool area.

The Kay collection, as seen in the Four Seasons Hotel in Bangkok

“There’s something captivating about the intricate details in each piece; I was truly drawn to the design,” recalls Chan, who is Suyen Corporation’s chairman and CEO and renowned for transforming the Philippine retail landscape with such eye for design and insight. “It occurred to me that such a design could also resonate with Filipinos. That’s why I made the decision to bring Gloster to Manila.”

Chan was referring to the Kay collection of chairs by German company Gloster designed by Danish designer Henrik Pedersen. Its backrest is the range’s defining statement — deliberately oversized and beautifully curved like an embrace in all-weather wicker in a slender yet sturdy teak frame.

“I believe there is so much for Filipino clients to explore in Gloster’s extensive selection of premium outdoor furniture pieces. In addition to its popular collections, the brand also offers other furnishings that align with Filipino lifestyle discernment,” Chan adds.

Minimal is Studio Dimensione’s newest concept. Just like in Studio Dimensione, only a few blocks away, Minimal spotlights Scandinavian design only with a focus on the raw, unadorned materiality of natural wood and textiles and the sleek lines of minimalism. With Gloster are Audo, craft furniture, lighting and interior accessories; Fredericia, heritage and sustainably designed furniture; and Nuura, lighting fixtures inspired by Nordic light and nature. Think entertaining outdoors or just winding down with the breeze, focusing on company and just how blessed you are without having to stress about the elements, rain or shine.

Lima is a modular seating collection in buffed finish plantation teak and variegated color all-weather wicker with natural leather holding up its seat and back cushions in 59 outdoor fabrics.

Minimal by Studio Dimensione is at the G/F of BGC Corporate Center 2, 5th Ave. cor. 30th St. Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Follow @minimal_bystudiodm on Instagram for updates.