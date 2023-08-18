A one-stop shop for sustainable filipino womenswear for all generations

Bayo, Tela, and Viseversa come together under Bayo Group’s multi-brand concept store.

For the woman that wears her Filipina pride on her sleeve, there is Bayo.

For the one who sticks to daily uniforms, whose ethos is “less is more,” there is Viseversa.

Creating clothes that people will want to wear and keep for life is one key aspect of sustainable and inclusive fashion — a goal and way of doing things at the heart of Bayo Group since it declared its Journey to Zero.

Leo Lagon, Bayo Group co-CEO; Alyssa Lagon, branding and sustainability executive and Tela founder; Louie Lagon, business development head; and Anna Lagon, Bayo Group creative director and co-CEO.

The next step? Making shopping an accessible social experience.

At the Bayo Group multi-brand concept store right in the middle of Glorietta, generations of women come together, whatever their personal style may be. Spotted at the launch were Maricel Pangilinan in a pinstripe dress shopping with daughters Ella in a tropical print and Hannah in a monochromatic number that calls to mind the viral “quiet luxury” trend, picking out pieces for each other and finding garments they usually wouldn’t go for, had they not been under one roof.

Ella, Maricel and Hannah Pangilinan

“Our newly opened multi-brand concept store is a space that reflects our brand’s essence,” Bayo Group co-CEO and creative director Anna Lagon tells YStyle. “Through natural and recycled materials and innovative technology, we highlight the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Their newest market? The millennial and gen z shoppers who value sustainability with fun, artisanal touches and inclusive silhouettes — something her daughter Alyssa creates at Tela, the newest brand in the group.

Tela’s line of easy-breezy dresses come in staple neutrals as well as floral prints and painterly stripes that bring summer all year round.

“Our fashion pieces forge lasting bonds, uniting multi-generations through shared mindful shopping values,” Lagon notes. “At our new space, innovation and convenience converge, while our customers’ needs truly shine at center stage.”

