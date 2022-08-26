Back-to-school fashion is a blast from the past

Finally, the campus hallway becomes every student’s runway again. Learning how to express ourselves and relating to one another in real-life situations is part of growing up — something that was just impossible over the past two years of Zoom classes. Now that face-to-face classes are back, fashion is definitely part of the equation and students are dressed to express and impress.

Grunge girl

Her muse: “Sk8r boi”-era Avril Lavigne

Her essentials: All things plaid — a pleated skirt, a shacket (or what millennials and older call an overshirt) knotted around the waist, or a mini dress layered with a ribbed crop sweater or an ironic sweater or tee. For the real ones, Chucks or Docs and bucket hats or beanies top it off.

Glam queen

Her muse: Dua Lipa

Her essentials: Glamorous and a bit Victoria’s Secret Angel, she doesn’t have off-duty ‘fits. She knows she’s gorgeous and flaunts it with slinky, shiny pieces in satin and silk like a twist top in an abstract print. She has at least three satin midi dresses on standby with some chunky necklaces.

Minimalist Luxe

Her muse: Elsa Hosk

Her essentials: Sleek and tailored, she mixes interesting faux leather pieces like bustier bralettes and blazers with her structured pieces like a double-breasted blazer, button-down shirts, and boot-cut jeans. She likes combining extremes like a baseball cap with a stiletto heel.

Hopeless romantic

Her muse: Taylor Swift (Taylor’s version)

Her essentials: The main character in her own story, she’s mixing up her vintage with vintage-inspired pieces for their updated fit. Think floral dresses and skirts but more fitted, crocheted tops and denim jackets but cropped and chunky, and satin trimmed with lace while waiting for “the one.”

Girl power

Her muse: Olivia Rodrigo

Her essentials: The corset is reclaimed by this generation of feminists as a sign of female power. It’s just one of the pieces that she loves subverting, like cowboy boots, lace-up details gleaned from subcultures, and obscure band tees. She’s honed in on pop culture and wears it well.

***

Shop Forever 21 at SM City North Edsa, SM Makati, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Clark, SM Lanang Premier and online at ShopSM.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.