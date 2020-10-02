Crocsâ€™ latest styles are sleek and athletic

Crocs is an icon in comfortable footwear, well-loved by those whose lifestyles have always demanded a pair on their feet since 2002. Crocs has sold more than 300 million pairs of the Classic Clog in over 90 countries; it’s no doubt their most recognizable silhouette, but the Crocs ergonomic design might not be for every style expression.

Yet, with more casual lifestyles brought about by work-from-home arrangements and new safety protocols, there is a return to what is simple and essential — and so Crocs’ newest styles are athletic, sleek and summer-ready while maintaining its beloved cushioned comfort.

Multiple soft Matlite straps are arranged in an elegant asymmetrical design in the new Women’s Crocs Tulum Sandal.

First is the Crocband collection, which features a bold mini-stripe for a sporty look. For my feminine looks, I’m drawn to Literide’s superbly cushioned, athletically inspired clog, and the Tulum Collection, which carries a look of summery sandals and flats. How about you?

The new Crocs Tulum Collection features multiple soft Matlite forefoot straps, and a secure closed heel that feels good on your feet in the new Women’s Crocs Tulum Open Flat.

Women’s LiteRide Stretch Sandal features foam footbeds and stretchy asymmetrical straps, pictured here in Neo Mint/Almost White and Electric Pink/Almost White.

Sporty and lightweight, the Crocs Crocband Flip is constructed with easy to clean Croslite material.

* * *

Shop Crocs from home through the new Crocs Call and Collect Service via the official Crocs Philippines Facebook page. (It’s the one with the Verified blue checkmark.) Select an item, contact your chosen store via Viber to place your order, and wait for a confirmation message with order summary, the total amount due excluding delivery fees and payment guidelines (you can pay with cash, GCash, PayMaya, and online bank transfers). To claim your order, you can either book your own courier or arrange for pick up with a Crocs representative.

You can also shop Crocs at crocs.com.ph, or via its official stores in Lazada’s LazMall, Zalora and Shopee.