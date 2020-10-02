COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Crocsâ€™ latest styles are sleek and athletic
Flexible Matlite straps are in an adjustable buckle in the new Women’s Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal, while its soft TPU toe posts allows you to slide it on and off with ease.
Crocs’ latest styles are sleek and athletic
GLOSS THE RECORD - Marbbie Tagabucba (The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2020 - 12:00am

Crocs is an icon in comfortable footwear, well-loved by those whose lifestyles have always demanded a pair on their feet since 2002. Crocs has sold more than 300 million pairs of the Classic Clog in over 90 countries; it’s no doubt their most recognizable silhouette, but the Crocs ergonomic design might not be for every style expression.

Yet, with more casual lifestyles brought about by work-from-home arrangements and new safety protocols, there is a return to what is simple and essential — and so Crocs’ newest styles are athletic, sleek and summer-ready while maintaining its beloved cushioned comfort.

Multiple soft Matlite straps are arranged in an elegant asymmetrical design in the new Women’s Crocs Tulum Sandal.

First is the Crocband collection, which features a bold mini-stripe for a sporty look. For my feminine looks, I’m drawn to Literide’s superbly cushioned, athletically inspired clog, and the Tulum Collection, which carries a look of summery sandals and flats. How about you?

The new Crocs Tulum Collection features multiple soft Matlite forefoot straps, and a secure closed heel that feels good on your feet in the new Women’s Crocs Tulum Open Flat.
Women’s LiteRide Stretch Sandal features foam footbeds and stretchy asymmetrical straps, pictured here in Neo Mint/Almost White and Electric Pink/Almost White.
Sporty and lightweight, the Crocs Crocband Flip is constructed with easy to clean Croslite material.

* * *

Shop Crocs from home through the new Crocs Call and Collect Service via the official Crocs Philippines Facebook page. (It’s the one with the Verified blue checkmark.) Select an item, contact your chosen store via Viber to place your order, and wait for a confirmation message with order summary, the total amount due excluding delivery fees and payment guidelines (you can pay with cash, GCash, PayMaya, and online bank transfers). To claim your order, you can either book your own courier or arrange for pick up with a Crocs representative.

You can also shop Crocs at crocs.com.ph, or via its official stores in Lazada’s LazMall, Zalora and Shopee.

CROCS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Crocs’ latest styles are sleek and athletic
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 1 hour ago
Crocs is an icon in comfortable footwear, well-loved by those whose lifestyles have always demanded a pair on their feet since...
YStyle
fbfb
1 hour ago
How to love in a pandemic
By Gabbie Tatad | 1 hour ago
Three years later, he looked at me through my computer screen. Tears streamed down his face. As suddenly as he’d said...
YStyle
fbfb
7 days ago
Responding to the times, coach mixes vintage with archival
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 7 days ago
‘Our lives have changed dramatically,’ says creative director Stuart Vevers. ‘We have to imagine our collective...
YStyle
fbfb
7 days ago
Saint Laurent explores its soft side
By David Milan | 7 days ago
With sweatpants and loungewear reaching peak performance in everyone’s wardrobe over the last six months, the collection...
YStyle
fbfb
14 days ago
Overnight sensations
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 14 days ago
The dream of waking up to better skin is now a reality.
YStyle
fbfb
21 days ago
The vintage advantage
By Gabbie Tatad | 21 days ago
How to score the next great vintage piece according to style and vintage fashion experts.
YStyle
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with