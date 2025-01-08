Chill thrills: Winter sports to try in these Japan snow resorts

HOKKAIDO, Japan — Winter has arrived in Hokkaido, Japan and it is one of the best seasons for sports enthusiasts.

With its renowned powder snow, the region has become a paradise for those seeking adventure.

Two mountain resorts in Kiroro, on the northern island of Hokkaido — Club Med Kiroro Peak and Club Med Kiroro Grand — that opened in December 2022 and 2023, respectively, elevate the experience with various thrilling activities to try.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Club Med Kiroro Peak ski area

Guests staying at these two snow resorts can fully enjoy the expansive Kiroro Ski Area, which spans across the twin Asari and Nagamine mountains.

For Filipinos who want to experience winter wonderland, here are the exciting sports activities you can experience during your stay.

Ski and snowboarding

With Club Med’s all-inclusive package, guests can enjoy ski and snowboard lessons, along with complimentary lift passes, all included during their stay.

Whether you're a first-timer or an experienced skier, everyone is welcome to hit the slopes. The powdery snow of the Kiroro Ski Area is perfect for skiers of all skill levels.

Kiroro Ski Area, a versatile playground for children, teens, couples, and families, boasts 23 expansive and dynamic ski runs catering to all levels of skiers and snowboarders. Eight are for beginners, 6 are for intermediate and 9 are for advanced skiers and snowboarders.

The ski domain’s longest distance is 4,050 meters. It also has a minimum altitude of 520 meters and a maximum altitude of 1,180 meters.

(Club Med/Released) Map of Kiroro Ski area

For those looking to learn how to ski or refresh their skills, Club Med offers courses for every age group and skill level led by professional instructors.

Here’s a rundown of the available ski classes:

Group ski lessons for kids (Ages 4 to 12, 1 to 12 participants) - Starting with the basics, children can progress from snowplow techniques to their first tricks. The children are divided into groups of a similar level.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Kids skiing at the Kiroro Ski Area

Group ski lessons for teens (Ages 11 and above, 5 to 12 participants) - This adventure is tailored to cater to teen’s thrill-seeking nature while ensuring their safety. Teens are grouped according to their skill level.

(Ages 11 and above, 5 to 12 participants) - This adventure is tailored to cater to teen’s thrill-seeking nature while ensuring their safety. Teens are grouped according to their skill level. Group ski lessons for adults (Ages 18 and above, 1 to 12 participants) - There are seven courses available for every level of skill for those who have never skied before or beginners, those who have ridden a chairlift, those who can ski comfortably in bumps, crud or powder or advanced skiers or those who can ski in any terrain and snow condition. The students are grouped within a similar skill level.

There is a 30-kilometer per hour (19mph) speed limit on its pistes.

The ski lessons for teens and adults can run an average of four hours a day.

The same goes for the children and adults snowboard lessons, with five categories for each skill level. These lessons are suited for ages 5 and above.

Here are the divisions for children and adult snowboard lessons:

SB Beginner - Participants had never ridden before

Participants had never ridden before SB 1 - Participants are comfortable with “floating leaf” and can link C-turns on beginner terrain in both directions.

Participants are comfortable with “floating leaf” and can link C-turns on beginner terrain in both directions. SB 2 - Participants can ride the chairlift and ride green runs comfortably but would like more confidence. They may have tried to ride some easy blue/red terrain before.

Participants can ride the chairlift and ride green runs comfortably but would like more confidence. They may have tried to ride some easy blue/red terrain before. SB 3 - Able to ride blue/red runs with confidence.

Able to ride blue/red runs with confidence. SB 4 - Able to ride black runs with confidence.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Ski and snowboard lessons available at Club Med Kiroro Peak

Participants are advised to stay within the ski domain boundaries and patrolled areas for their safety. With the guidance of professional instructors, everyone is directed to the slopes best suited for their skill level.

For those looking to enhance their experience, the latest ski equipment by Rossignol is available for an extra cost.

Snow trekking

For those looking to explore the mountain beyond skiing or snowboarding, Club Med Kiroro Peak offers guided snow trekking, available on demand for guests aged 12 and above.

Led by experienced mountain guides, these treks take you off the beaten path and away from the ski slopes. As part of this adventure, guests can also enjoy other activities such as Nordic walking and hiking, primarily using snowshoes.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Eventologist and host Tim Yap enjoying the snow trek in Kiroro.

After your snow trekking adventure, you can take a ride on the gondolas to enjoy a breathtaking view of the scenic winter landscape from above. Although Club Med does not operate the ski lifts, your ski lift pass grants you access to these gondolas.

There are a total of two gondolas, six high-speed hooded lifts and three pair lifts.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Gondola ride within Kiroro Ski Area

Guests must note that all activities are subject to weather conditions and dependent on the mountain operator, ensuring their safety and enjoyment.

What to pack

Winter in Kiroro can be quite chilly, with temperatures ranging from -5°C to -14°C, starting from early December through to April or May. The mountain areas experience even colder conditions, so it’s important to dress in layers to stay warm during your adventure.

Here’s a checklist of winter gear to pack to ensure you’re prepared for your winter getaway:

Thermal base layers (tops and bottoms)

Warm casual clothing

Ski outfit

Ski jacket

Ski pants

Ski goggles

Ski gloves

Ski socks

Neck and hand warmers

For sun protection:

Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential, especially for higher altitudes.

Waterproof snow boots

Down jacket for après-ski

Gloves and warm hat

For guests who do not have their winter gear, both Club Med Kiroro Peak and Club Med Kiroro Grand offer convenient options. Each resort features a boutique that provides a selection of ski attire, including jackets, pants, gloves, and goggles, ensuring that guests can find appropriate clothing for the slopes.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Club Med Kiroro boutique

Additionally, ski equipment is available for rental upon arrival at the Ski Pro Shop located within the resorts. The shop offers Rossignol skis, snowboards, as well as snow trekking shoes, which are available in various sizes, allowing visitors to avoid the inconvenience of carrying bulky equipment.

For ease and convenience, guests can store their rented or personal equipment in private lockers located near the slopes. The ski room also includes boot dryers.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Private lockers for guests

Guests can also wind down with oolong tea or hot wine available at the ski room.

Indoor sport activities

For those who prefer to stay active without stepping into the snow, the mountain resorts offer a variety of indoor facilities. Guests can make use of the well-equipped cardio-training room for a workout session or weight training. For those looking to relax and enjoy some friendly competition, there are digital darts and a pool table available, offering a fun way to unwind with companions.

Philstar.com/Rosette Adel Cardio-training room at Club Med Kiroro Peak

There are also yoga classes available for guests who want to unwind after a day on the slopes, improve flexibility, strengthen muscles, or simply relax. These sessions are designed to cater to all levels.

These indoor activities provide an alternative to keep guests entertained and active as part of their all-inclusive stay.

--

Editor's note: The tour to Hokkaido, Japan and Club Med Kiroro Peak was hosted by Club Med to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.