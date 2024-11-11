Unwrap the brightest deals at My Novotel Manila Boutiqueâ€™s 11.11 Year-end Sale

Unwrap the brightest deals at My Novotel Manila Boutique’s 11.11 Year-end Sale

The Wellness Exclusives are crafted to offer rejuvenation and relaxation. Guests can enjoy a Buy 1 Get 1 voucher for the In Balance Wellness package at P4,500 net, redeemable until December 29, with a special early-bird price from November 11 to 15, and a limited offering of 30 vouchers.

Families looking to keep their children entertained can take advantage of the Kids’ Club One-month Play-all-you-can pass, allowing unlimited play access for just P1,111 net until December 29.

Capped at 50 vouchers, this deal ensures an enjoyable and active experience for the young ones. For those seeking tranquility, the In Balance Spa is offering a Weekday Treat with 50% off on all massages every weekday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., running until December 20, with only 50 vouchers available.

Shoppers can also explore The Gift Shop’s mix-and-match bundles, starting from P1,111 net, for the perfect holiday gifts. (DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-206402 Series of 2024)

For food enthusiasts, Novotel’s Culinary Delights provide fantastic dining options at irresistible prices. At Food Exchange Manila, children under eight years old eat for free when accompanied by one paying adult.

The lunch buffet is available at P1,211 net on weekdays and Saturdays and P1,811 net on Sundays. Dinner starts at P1,411 net from Mondays to Thursdays and P1,611 net from Fridays to Sundays. These buffet deals run until December 30, with blackout dates on December 24, 25 and 31.

Novotel’s Indulge sweetens the deal with a 43% discount on whole cakes at P1,111 net or a bundle of three gelato pints for the same price, available from November 11 to 30.

For a sophisticated evening, The 6th Manila offers a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay for just P1,111 net, running through November 30.

Additionally, pizza lovers can head to the Gourmet Bar for a three-pizza treat priced at P1,111 net from November 11 to 30. (DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-205948 Series of 2024)

When it comes to staycation packages, Novotel Manila delivers exceptional value with an exclusive Stay and Savor package at P3,999 net. This package includes a breakfast buffet for two adults and two children under 15 and is bookable from November 11 to 15, with redemption period from November 11 to 30 only (DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-204963 Series of 2024).

The newly opened hotel at the City of Firsts, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, can take advantage of the Get Fit Membership, which include monthly options at P2,511 net only and annual membership priced at P30,000 net.

ibis Styles also offers F&B specials, including a breakfast buffet for two persons for only P1,111 net and Buy 1, Take 1 deals on rice bowls and pizzas starting at P399 net, with early-bird rates from November 11 to 15.

Fans of the e-commerce platform can also indulge in a weekend lunch or weekday dinner buffet for only P1,111 net.

For staycation getaway, ibis Styles Manila’s Standard Room is available at P2,011 net from November 11 to 15. (DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-204963 Series of 2024).

These exclusive deals are expected to sell out quickly, so now is the perfect time to plan a holiday escape. Secure your special packages by visiting My Novotel Manila Boutique platform or contact the Reservations directly. This year-end sale offers an unparalleled chance to experience memorable moments at incredible prices.