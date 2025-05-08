WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland's new parade

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life in Southeast Asia this June.

The around 30-minute “Friendtastic!” parade is one of the centerpieces of HKDL’s 20th anniversary celebration, featuring 11 dazzling floats and over 100 performers, including more than 30 Disney characters.

Mickey and Friends will lead the party, followed by floats themed around Walt Disney Animation Studios films, such as “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6” and “Encanto,” and Pixar Animation Studios films like “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Turning Red,” “Inside Out” and “Up,” as well as Duffy and Friends, and Disney Princesses.

Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and the Princesses will don brand-new looks designed for the parade. The “Encanto” float brings Casa Madrigal to life with dancing tiles, glowing doors, and flapping shutters.

Look out for debut appearances at HKDL by Red Panda Mei from "Turning Red;" Isabela from “Encanto,” and Officer Clawhauser from “Zootopia.”

From Mickey’s live drumming and Hong Kong’s signature bauhinia flower decorations, to the vibrant colors of the performers’ costumes — every detail celebrates what makes HKDL unique. Four original songs and choreography for each float will fuel the fun.

___

Editor's note: The tour to HKDL was hosted by HKDL to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: New songs alert: Hong Kong Disneyland shows glimpse of 20th anniversary celebration