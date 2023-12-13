WATCH: 'Lord of the Rings' movie set in New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism in New Zealand saw a huge boost because of the "Lord of the Rings" films, and it remains a popular destination for visitors because of the Hobbiton Movie Set.

The set served as a stand-in for the fictional town of Hobbiton in the Shire as written by J.R.R. Tolkien and brought to life by Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit" movies that followed.

The Hobbiton Movie Set is situated on the family-run Alexander Farm by Matamata in New Zealand's north island, where set pieces from the trilogies remain to this day for fans and tourists to visit.

The tour includes a walk around the set, passing by human-sized and Hobbit-sized Hobbit holes, and overseeing the valley is the famous Bag End where Bilbo and Frodo Baggins reside.

Just this December, the set finished construction and opened a Hobbit hole resembling the residence of Samwise Gamgee that visitors can actually enter to see the interior of a Hobbit hole.

The tour culminates with a free mug of ale in Green Dragon inn, a replica of the location seen in the films, and a banquet hall that serves buffet lunch — yes, second breakfast as well.

