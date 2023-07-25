Sulong Turismo! GCash, Bohol LGU push for cashless digital tourism

(From left) AirAsia Managing Director and CFO Ray Berja, Dalikyat24 owner Ma. Kristina Gatal, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap, GCash VP for Enterprise Luigi Reyes, AVP for Public Sector partnerships Cathlyn Pavia, Klook Marketing Head Ulla Roqueza, Department of Tourism Chief Regional Tourism Officer Dr. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, B2B Marketing Head Kate Cruz and GCash Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad.

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its vision to champion countryside development through digitalization, GCash and the Provincial Government of Bohol aim to revitalize the province’s tourism industry through their joint campaign, Sulong Turismo.

Sulong Turismo will help boost the tourism sector by integrating digital payment solutions in local tourism campaigns.

Local government units (LGUs) with popular tourist spots will be empowered to adopt convenient cashless payments in travel booking and accommodation, among others.

By leveraging these digital tools and highlighting their benefits, the campaign hopes to enhance customer satisfaction, drive repeat visits, and invigorate the overall tourist experience.

“We are proud to be a part of the Sulong Turismo initiative. Financial inclusion towards economic growth has always been the main goal of GCash," GCash Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad said.

"We believe that this can be achieved through partnerships with both the public and private sector, so that together we can present opportunities to business owners as well as the consumers, for a safer, secure, convenient and profitable payment solutions that can boost the domestic tourism industry,” Trinidad continued.

Photo Release GCash CMO Neil Trinidad donates via GCash Scan-to-Donate at the San Agustin Church in Panglao.

The campaign was officially inaugurated through a dynamic seminar and dialogue, where the advantages of a digitalized tourism industry were discussed, with a particular focus on LGUs with prominent tourist destinations.

During the event, the Department of Tourism (DOT) unveiled plans for infrastructure development, a dedicated tourism website and a cutting-edge tourism app. These initiatives aim to incentivize tourism-related businesses to embrace digital payments, ultimately fostering growth and prosperity in the sector.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco addressed the audience via video message during the event commending the efforts of GCash in promoting a digital ecosystem to support local tourism.

Other distinguished guests who attended the event included Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, DOT Chief Tourism Officer Region 7 Dr. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, BSP Regional Head of Economic Affairs Greg Baccay, Philippine Information Agency Head Rey Anthony Chiu, Panglao City Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos, and Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap.

Photo Release (From left) GCash AVP for Public Affairs and Partnerships Cathlyn Pavia, BSP Head of Regional Economic Affairs Greg Baccay, Bureau of Local Government Finance Regional Director Jessie Doctolero, Bureau of Govt Finance LTOOIV Atty. Kevin Soon, Dalikyat 24 owner Ma. Kristina Datal and BSP Regional Affairs Office's Roxan Mujeres at the Public Market of Panglao, the first pit stop of the Sulong Turismo Circuit Tour

During the event, the concept of a tourism circuit was presented. A tourism circuit encompasses a strategic route or itinerary that connects multiple tourist attractions within a specific region.

This structured approach promotes the region’s diverse offerings and entices tourists to spend more time discovering unique destinations.

“The active participation of local businesses, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, market vendors and transport groups, further exemplified the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in propelling the region’s tourism industry," Governor Aumentado said

"We are very happy to be the first municipality to have pioneered this initiative and we are hoping that other municipalities would follow our lead,” the governor added.

By promoting the value of digital solutions in showcasing tourism sites, Sulong Turismo helps streamline operations, enhance accessibility and ensure sustainability, while offering a seamless and enjoyable experience for both tourists and businesses alike.