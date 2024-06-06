‘Iwanan sa bahay!: Iya, Drew Arellano share tips for parents traveling with kids

MANILA, Philippines — With school break in full swing, even the children of Drew and Iya Arellano are on vacation, so the celebrity couple shared some tips for fellow parents thinking of embarking on new adventures with their kids very soon.

“Iwanan sa bahay!” Iya joked.

“Just bring lots of hands, extra hands, then just give it all to the mother,” Drew jokingly added. “Just kidding! We’re very blessed that my mother-in-law travels with us, another set of hands.”

According to Iya, it is very tiring to travel with kids, so physical training before the trip is important.

“Body train as early as you can!” Iya said. “It is best if you can work out and prepare your body and mind for the trip.”

“Next is be ready with a lot of snacks and have a bag that is accessible – a stroller that could help carry things and bags, and of course, a shoulder bag that is easy to fold and bring around,” she suggested.

For Drew, kids should be briefed before the travel on what to do for their own safety.

“I guess, what’s important is that you brief them. It’s good that they’re holding hands while in transit. The parents should be very mindful of (kids assigned to them), for example, the mother looks after kids one and two, then the dad minds kids three and four,” the "Biyahe ni Drew" host recommended.

Philstar.com’s exclusive interview with Iya and Drew came following their launch as new Jollibee brand ambassadors in Mind Museum, Taguig City last month.

Beginning June 9, Drew is set to host the new GMA Public Affairs program “AHA! Adventures,” an interactive show aiming to impart life lessons through animated storytelling.

“My message for all mamas, just take only one day at a time. There would be easy days, there will be bad days. But God will give you the grace to get through each day,” Iya affirmed. — Videos by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos