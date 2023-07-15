^

Travel and Tourism

Singapore experiences surge in accommodation inquiries for Coldplay's 2024 concert

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 11:49am
Singapore experiences surge in accommodation inquiries for Coldplay's 2024 concert
Coldplay's January 2024 concert series in Singapore is a major tourism drawer for the city-state.
Agoda / Released

MANILA, Philippines — If digital travel platform Agoda’s data is right on track, then all roads will lead to Singapore in January 2024, right when Coldplay’s concert series takes place in the Lion City.

Based on the data gathered from June 18 to 20, 2023, the search for accommodation on the travel platform for check-in dates between January 23 to 31, 2024, showed a remarkable 8.7 times search increase.

The surge comes mainly from neighboring countries Malaysia and Indonesia, but, based on its search data, Singapore can also expect more travelers from the Philippines, Brunei, the United States, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, and Australia to be coming in January next year.

The significant upswing aligns with ticket releases for the highly anticipated six-day Coldplay concert series. The band is set to stage its "Music of the Spheres World Tour" at the Singapore National Stadium on January 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2024. 

“Music inspires a great deal of passion, and dedicated fans are truly remarkable as they will travel far and wide to see their favorite acts live,” said Enric Casals, Regional Associate Vice President for Southeast Asia at Agoda. “This spike in accommodation bookings is a testament to the undeniable lure of live musical experiences, showcasing the profound impact they have on travel decisions.”

Agoda’s Singapore accommodation search data shows the following trend:

  Highest search increase
(for travel to Singapore)
1 Indonesia
2 Malaysia
3 Philippines
4 Brunei
5 United States
6 Thailand
7 Sri Lanka
8 Hong Kong
9 China
10 Australia

