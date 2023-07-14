^

The Philippines ranks 1st in Google searches for Taylor Swift

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 1:01pm
The Philippines ranks 1st in Google searches for Taylor Swift
US singer Taylor Swift poses in the press room after winning six awards at the 50th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2022. Swift won Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Country Album of the Year, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Female Country Artist.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to anything Taylor Swift, there's no stopping Filipino Swifties from showing their love for the award-winning American pop superstar. 

Her fans in the Philippines showed their love for her by dominating the online searches related to Taylor Swift on Google on the week of July 2 to 8. 

The Philippines scored 100 points in worldwide search interest over time. Host country, Singapore, tailed by 13 points (87). 

Most of the searches came from the CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizan and Quezon province) area with 100 points, followed by Metro Manila (99), Central Luzon (95), Bicol (92) and Western Visayas (91).

Google said interest over time statistics refers to the "dominance of a specific search term compared to others at a certain time and place." 

Taylor re-recorded "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and released it last July 7. On the same day, the sale to the six-day shows in Singapore for her "The Eras Tour" was opened to the public. 

Her Singapore tickets reportedly sold out in eight hours for all shows slated on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 at the National Stadium of Singapore. 

On a similar note, Philippine Swifties were also the top patrons of the packages offered by online-booking platform Klook. 

Released on July 7, the package includes pairs of tickets bundled with one-night stays at four- and five-star hotels. 

Prices for the bundles ranged from S$542 to S$4,977 (P22,321 to P204,972). 

The package was reportedly sold out in six hours. 

Apart from Singapore, Swift will be returning to Asia in February 2024 to stage her "The Eras Tour" for four days, from February 7 to 10, 2024, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. 

RELATED: Philippine 'Swifties' flock to Taylor Sheesh show

FILIPINO SWIFTIES

TAYLOR SWIFT
