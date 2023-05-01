Top 6 most popular destinations to visit in the UK this May

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes are on the United Kingdom (UK) this May, as the whole world gears up for the much-anticipated coronation of Prince Charles as King Charles III on May 6, 2023.

It’s the coronation that people have been waiting for and wondering about for decades, and it is finally coming true. So, a number of those who have been planning to travel to the UK sometime soon are now timing it for the coronation so that they may be able to witness the British royal spectacle.

As the coronation date draws nearer, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that the number of searches for travel to the UK this May 2023 multiplies by almost 2.5 compared to the same month in 2022. Agoda data shows that there are actually six most searched destinations in the UK that emerged from the search machine.

London, the capital city and the seat of the British royalty, is on top of the heap. It is UK’s most popular destination for inbound travel, with Scotland’s Edinburgh, with its fairytale charm and royal palace, taking second place. The cities of Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Birmingham complete the Top 6, respectively.

“The UK always had a global appeal as a tourist destination, and this year its appeal seems to be stronger than ever. With the allure of the royal activities and a new monarch; the chance to catch world class sporting events, including the Premier League, Wimbledon Tennis or the Ashes or just the weaker pound helping inbound travelers’ money go farther, that British charm is winning travelers’ hearts. Whatever the reason may be, we're thrilled to see such interest in travel to the UK,” said Tarik Fadil, Associate Vice President, Partner Services, at Agoda.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the six most searched destinations in the UK on Agoda for travel in May 2023.

1. London

With its iconic landmarks, world-class museums and luxury shopping districts, London is the perfect place to feel like royalty. Visiting Buckingham Palace is a given. You’d also witness the changing of the guards when you do this May. Aside from that, you can watch performances at The Royal Opera House, explore the Tower of London to see the Crown Jewels and dine at The Shard to experience not just good food but an awesome view of the London skyline.

2. Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a city steeped in history and royal tradition. The capital of Scotland, it is known for its grand castles and historic buildings. Visitors would enjoy a stroll down Princes Street, which is lined with shops, restaurants and stunning views of Edinburgh Castle. Or, better yet, take a tour of Edinburgh Castle, which sits atop a hill overlooking the city, and enjoy the sights of the Royal Mile, which is a historic street that stretches from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. You can also go for a guided tour of Holyrood Palace, which is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland, and enjoy sights of the beautiful State Apartments, where the nobility has held audiences and receptions for centuries.

3. Manchester

One of England’s largest cities, Manchester has a rich industrial heritage which, to this day, still plays a significant role in Britain’s economic and political landscape. A good place to visit is the opulent Manchester Town Hall, which features intricate Victorial Gothic architecture that has been built to show the city’s power and prosperity. Then there is Chetham’s Library, the world’s oldest library; plus the Royal Exchange Theatre, originally built as a trading hall in the 19th century, but has since been converted into a world-class performance space. And, for football fans, catch a home game of the reigning champions Manchester City or league legends Manchester United for an unforgettable experience.

4. Liverpool

This vibrant Merseyside city is famous for its cultural heritage and music royalty, made famous by The Beatles. Things to do while in Liverpool — visit the majestic Liverpool Cathedral, which has the largest pipe organ in the UK; take a walk along the picturesque Albert Dock; and indulge in a drink at The Royal Institution, a grand building that has been transformed into a swanky cocktail bar.

5. Glasgow

Crowned the European City of Culture 30 years ago, Glasgow is Scotland’s biggest city and is known for its breathtaking architecture and rich history. Schedule a visit to the grand Glasgow City Chambers with its ornate stained-glass windows and marble columns and check out markets and creative hubs like The Hidden Lane. See the impressive Finnieston Crane, which is a symbol of Glasgow’s industrial heritage, or explore the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum to marvel at the works of Van Gogh and Rembrandt.

6. Birmingham

Birmingham is located right in the heart of England and is home to a wealth of cultural attractions and royal connections. For one, miles of gorgeous canals sprawl across this vibrant city, which are perfect for a leisurely stroll. Visit the Birmingham Cathedral, a place of worship for over 300 years now. Peek into the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, which houses an impressive collection of art and artefacts from around the world. Enjoy a night with the Birmingham Royal Ballet, which is one of the Top 5 UK ballet companies. For sports fans, Edgbaston offers a quintessentially English game of cricket, or head for Villa Park to watch Prince William’s favorite football team, Aston Villa, play.

