In photos: Celebrity couples enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms season

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 8:59am
KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad in Japan
Sweet Escape

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities went to Japan recently to spend some time with their loved ones while enjoying the cherry blossoms season.

According to the official forecast of the Japan Meteorological Corporation, cherry blossoms in Tokyo started bloomng last March 14 and will end at the beginning of April, so the Holy Week season is the perfect time to view the Sakura season. 

Here is the list of celebrities who went to Japan to witness and enjoy the cherry blossoms:

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho

Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alodia Quimbo (@alodia)

RELATED: Chasing cherry blossoms when traveling Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are the best bets

