Chasing cherry blossoms when traveling Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are the best bets

MANILA, Philippines — Cherry blossoms in full bloom. As winter gives way to spring, the ephemeral beauty of the cherry blossoms begin to unfold.

Lovely little pink flowers daintily clinging on to their branches in abundance. They are one of the most beautiful sights the human eyes can ever feast on. So travelers really look forward to seeing this breath-taking sight when they travel.

Fortunately for Filipinos, there is no need to travel far to be rewarded with such a beautiful scene, Countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, which are best known for these pink blooms in spring, are just a few hours away by plane and they are typically in full bloom around this time of the year, which is March and April. So a lot of travelers really plan their Asian visits to around this time so they can be rewarded with such pink favor.

The Japanese, for one, cultivated the cherry blossom tree not just for food but for its beauty when in full bloom. Thus, it eventually became Japan’s national flower and a symbol of harmony among Asian countries.

Japan

Talk about cherry blossoms, and the first country that comes to mind is Japan. In the Land of the Rising Sun, cherry blossoms are more popularly known as Sakura. It does not only signify the beginning of spring but also symbolizes the time for renewal. Due to the roughly two-week lifespan of the cherry blossoms, the turnover rate is fast and has come to be seen as the cycle of life and death.

The Japanese call the tradition of viewing and appreciating cherry blossoms as Hanami, which literally means flower viewing. Hanami has become such a vital part of Japanese culture that people now regard it as the climax of the spring season. People flock to where the cherry blossoms bloom to eat, drink, sing songs, and bond with loved ones while celebrating and appreciating the essence of Hanami.

To be able to fully enjoy the cherry blossom season, popular attractions that are worth visiting include Mt. Fuji. Take a tour of it with its picturesque 8 Ponds of Oshino Hakkai, and make sure Gunma is included in the tour because it is where one will witness the majestic Fukiware-no-taki Waterfalls.

Time the tour to around March 29 in Tokyo and May 2 in Sapporo. We’ve got basically two months to catch Japan in its signature Sakura hue.

South Korea

In South Korea, the cherry blossom, which used to be seen as a marker of Japanese culture, has now evolved to become truly their own. A symbol of purity and beauty, cherry blossoms are now often used in Korean pop culture and can be seen particularly in Korean dramas as a symbol of true love.

The cherry blossom has also found its way to one of South Korea’s best-known industries, which is skin care and beauty. The Korean brand Innisfree and an entire line of Jeju Cherry Blossom-infused products have been developed using cherry blossoms.

When in Seoul during cherry blossom season, it is good to visit Yeouido Park, where the cherry blossoms serve as a backdrop for the calming Han River, and not too far from it is Yeouido Dock, where Klook offers the Seoul Eland Hangang River Cruise.

Outside of Seoul, take a day trip to Gyeongiu, which is a city in a coastal province just two hours away from the capital city via KTX. It is known for holding an annual “cherry blossom marathon,” where participants run through five kilometers of lush rows of cherry trees. Also get to experience the history and culture of South Korea while in Gyeongiu via five districts designated by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites. These include Seokguram and Bulguksa Temple.

The cherry blossom period lasts from March 22 to April 5 in this area.

Taiwan

Taiwan has a shared history with Japan when it comes to cherry blossoms. Actually, Taiwan turns pink much earlier than Japan, with cherry blossoms blooming from January to April, giving tourists a good four months to appreciate the pink blossoms.

When in Taiwan during cherry blossoms season, go for a Glamping Experience in Hsinchu, which is located in a campsite surrounded by mountains. With this environment, tourists get to experience nature away from the usual cityscape.

Awesome adventures and full appreciation of what nature has to offer. These are the essence of the cherry blossom season in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Explore what you can do this spring Under the Pink Sky with Klook, which is one of Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform, and get to enjoy lots of deals and promos, which are available until March 31.