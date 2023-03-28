Hong Kong still Pinoy families' favorite international destination â€” study

Hong Kong still Pinoy families' favorite international destination — study

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong, the global melting pot in Asia, remains to be the most popular international destination for Filipino families who are planning to go on an out-of-the-country vacation together.

Early 2023 search data from digital travel platform Agoda shows that Filipino families on an outbound destination prefer cosmopolitan cities, such as Singapore (2), Tokyo (3), Osaka (4) and Seoul (5) after the first-ranking Hong Kong. Popular summer destinations for Pinoys, like Bangkok (6) and Bali (8), have also made it to the Top 10.

According to Agoda’s early 2023 figures, Pinoy families also prefer hop destination cities, as Taipei (7) and Kuala Lumpur (9) are among the top searched international destinations. Nagoya, which is in 10th place, happens to be the third destination from Japan which has caught the eye of Filipino families.

Among domestic destinations, Manila is still No. 1 among Filipinos. People like it for all the staycations that it offers, Manila is tops in terms of culture-rich destinations for the family, such as Intramuros and Luneta (Rizal Park).

Beach destinations come next, and these include Boracay (2), Cebu (4), Bohol (8), Palawan (9), and La Union (10). This ranking of beach destinations proves that, for families, revenge travel is in and that Filipinos are now allotting time for longer holidays.

The rest of the destinations that made it to the local list can be considered as road trip destinations close to Manila, and Pinoys turn to them for quick getaways with the fam bam — Baguio (3), Batangas (5), Tagaytay (6), and Subic (7).

Agoda’s Family Travel Trend survey, which polled 14,000 family travelers from 12 markets globally, show that Filipinos have this habit of visiting landmarks when off to a new place. Spending time at the beach is also something Pinoy families enjoy, and a fun day at the amusement park comes third.

Here’s a rundown on the Top 10 international destinations and the Top 10 local destinations of Filipino families…

Top international destinations:

Hong Kong Singapore Tokyo Osaka Seoul Bangkok Taipei Bali Kuala Lumpur Nagoya

Top Domestic Destinations:

Manila Boracay Baguio Cebu Batangas Tagaytay Subic Bohol Palawan La Union

RELATED: Pool, spa, executive lounges for all classes help make Singapore airport world’s no.1