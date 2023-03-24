Pool, spa, executive lounges for all classes help make Singapore airport worldâ€™s no.1Â 

Pool, spa, executive lounges for all classes help make Singapore airport world’s no.1

Located in Changi’s Terminal 1, Aerotel Singapore has been touted to be the only airport transit hotel in the world with an outdoor swimming pool, shower facilities and poolside bar.

SINGAPORE — What makes Singapore’s Changi Airport the world’s best for 2023 according to World Airport Awards?

Apart from being World Airport Awards’ second cleanest airport in Asia, Changi also boasts of the mind-boggling waterfall architecture Rain Vortex and the world’s only transit lounge with an outdoor pool – facilities that make you never wanting to leave the airport.

“Transit need not be a boring affair,” Aerotel Singapore’s description read in its website.

“If you're looking to stretch your muscles after a long flight or simply enjoy a few hours of rest and comfort before your onward journey, book your swim at Aerotel and take in some sun or cool evening breeze while enjoying poolside cocktails, beers and beverages with food/bar bites accompanied by an extensive list of relaxing and upbeat music as you rejuvenate and chill out.”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Poolside bar

Open from noon until 10 p.m. daily, Aerotel Singapore offers unlimited pool access during operating hours, as well as WiFi and charging tables and loungers. Shower and food and beverage at the lounge and poolside are also available for an extra charge.

Don’t have a swim gear? There’s an 'Oops, I forgot my ... ' counter where one can find resort products like swimwear and beach floats.

According to the pool facility’s website, the fees are SGD 27.32 (P1,118.92) per person (12 years old and above), SGD 11.88 (P486.86) per child (2 to 11 years old), and free entry for children below two, as long as accompanied by an adult aged at least 18 years old at all times.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Aerotel Singapore's indoor lounge

Don’t want to swim? Another option in Terminal 1 is the 7,000-square-meter Plaza Premium Lounge, hailed by Skytrax as the World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge from 2016 to 2022. Skytrax is the air transport research firm that gives the annual World Airport Awards.

According to Navarro Walter Santos, the lounge’s Filipino Senior Marketing & Communication Manager, anyone flying in any airline in any class, from economy to first or business class, can access the Plaza Premium Lounge, unlike in many airports all over the globe where premium lounges are reserved only for business or first class passengers.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Plaza Premium Lounge boasts of being a lounge with a view.

Singapore’s Plaza Premium offers the same amenities as any premium lounge would do and more: WiFi, TVs with international channels, electronic newspapers and magazines, comfortable reclining couches, and work stations with multiple outlets. But for only SGD 54.96 (P2,250.95) for a three-hour use, the price of a Singapore hotel lunch buffet said Santos, the lounge does not only offer a relaxing area with a view, but also unlimited access to its buffet area that offers Singapore cuisine like Laksa and Hainanese Chicken Rice, and a wide variety of drinks, including beer and wine. For an additional charge, you can also sip cocktails like the Singapore Sling. Gluten-free options are also available upon request.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The lounge's buffet area

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Singaporean dishes like Hainanese Chicken and Chow Mien (left) and Laksa are served at the buffet.

For a total VIP treatment, the lounge has comfort rooms accessible by wheelchairs; nursing rooms for those traveling with kids; shower rooms, and even spa rooms and spacious suites for some nap before your flight. Just in case you’d get so relaxed, the lounge also provides flight information so you’d not forget to board your plane.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Spa area (left), lounge and bar (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo This airport lounge also boasts of suites and sleeping areas

These facilities make Changi airport truly enjoyable and enviable.

---

Editor's note: The tour to Singapore was hosted by the Alturas Group to promote tourism in Bohol and Singapore. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

