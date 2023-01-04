Tubbataha Reef named among 'best scuba diving destinations'

MANILA, Philippines — The Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan has been named by New York-based magazine Travel + Leisure in its "19 Beautiful Destinations With the Best Scuba Diving in the World" list.

Tubbataha was the second-to-the-last location that Travel + Leisure mentioned in its list, behind the Cayman Islands in the Carribean, but nevertheless praised the reef park for its aquatic beauty.

Writer Terry Ward highlighted being able to see turtles, rays, and sharks all in one place at Tubbataha, and recommended going on a divetrip and a visit to Puerto Princesa.

Other diving destinations that Travel + Leisure listed included The Bahamas, Maldives, Fiji, Palau, the Florida Keys, the Galapagos Islands, and Tobago.

More specific locations were the Tuamotu Archipelago in French Polynesia, the Raja Ampat Islands in Indonesia, Cocos Islands in Costa Rica, and Baja California Sur in Mexico.

The Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993 because of its very high density of marine species, and in 2015 as an ASEAN Heritage Park.

