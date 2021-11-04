WATCH: 5 things to see and do in Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — Now that more local destinations are reopening, many would want to travel again. The Department of Tourism has been developing new products and tourism circuits to match new travel preferences, while also promoting safe but fun way to travel.

Visiting two provinces in one vacation trip would be a good way to make up for lost time. It’s also a great way to support local communities as tourism helps local economies recover.

Pampanga and Cebu are two areas that are easily connected by their respective airports — Clark International Airport in Pampanga and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu. Here are some places in these two areas worthy of your first post-quarantine trip.

Kusinang Matua ng Atching Lillian

Since Pampanga is known as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines, a visit to the province is synonymous to food adventure. Discover the province’s heirloom dishes at Kusinang Matua ng Atching Lillian. Some of their famous dishes are the Traditional Adobo, Carabao Tocino, Antigung Morcon and Mexican-inspired Tamales.

Cusina Manuela

Cusina Manuela is another must-try Kapampangan restaurant. They are best known for offering Kapampangan signature dishes in an empanada. Their signature flavors include Excelente (ham and cheese), Humba, Sisig, Pisto, and Chicken.

Betis

Pampanga is also known for its woodcarving crafts. The Betis district in Guagua is the center of this craft and industry, and among the famous woodcarvers of Betis is Willy Layug, who is a Presidential Merit Awardee for Ecclesiastical Art. A visit to the Betis Galleria of Willy Layug will surely be a meaningful experience. The showroom features ecclesiastical art using new and more innovative materials than conventional wood, metal, and stone. It explores the flexibility and economy of new materials available in the current time without compromising quality.

San Guillermo Parish Church

San Guillermo Parish Church in Bacolor, Pampanga is a reminder of the tragic Mt. Pinatubo eruption, as well as a testament of Bacolorenos’ strong faith and resilience. The church was constructed by the Augustinian Friars in 1576, with rich decoration that depicts the advanced stage of Baroque and Rococo. On September 3, 1995, lahar mudflow from the slopes of Mount Pinatubo which erupted on June 15, 1991, covered the town and buried the San Guillermo Church in half. The church, whose remaining features were preserved and maintained, is still being used as a place of worship.

Subic Yacht Club

A great way to cap off the Pampanga trip is a sunset cruise at Subic Yacht Club in neighbor province, Zambales. Subic Yacht Club is set with Zambales Mountain range on the eastern part and the tranquil Subic Bay that opens to the West Philippine Sea. It is a perfect paradise with safe harbors and pristine flat waters, a vacation destination with elegant design, exquisite service, and warm hospitality.

There a lot of resorts and hotels to choose from in Subic too, one of them is the ACEA Beach Resort. The palm-lined premiere private beach is situated in a lush field and breezy oceanfront and provides a great view of Mt. Cinco Picos.

Experience world-class travel from Pampanga to Cebu via their respective international airports. The Clark International Airport will soon open its new terminal building. Aside from state-of-the-art technology, the new terminal features modern Filipino architecture inspired by the slopes of Mt. Arayat and the Filipino Christmas lantern. It is one of the top six finalists in the 2021 World Selection of the prestigious Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards under the Airport Category. Finalists of the Prix are chosen for their innovative qualities, creativity, and design connection to culture and heritage.

Pampanga and Cebu have more destinations, activities, food, and adventure to offer, but these are just a few to consider or start off that vacation plan list. The new tourism circuits that DOT regions have been developing aims to showcase the best of the regions and maximize tourist experience.

For more updates about open destinations in the Philippines and the safety protocols and requirements needed for each location, you may visit www.philippines.travel or download the Travel Philippines app at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

Editor's note: The tour to Pampanga and Cebu was hosted by DOT to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.