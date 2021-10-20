Philippines hailed as Asiaâ€™s leading beach, diving destination

Philippines hailed as Asia’s leading beach, diving destination

This is the Philippines’ fifth time to win Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and the third time in a row since 2019 to win the Asia’s Leading Dive Destination award.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was again hailed as Asia’s leading beach and dive destination at the 28th World Travel Awards (WTA).

In a statement released to the media, Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that they are elated with the award as they share their recognition with different tourism sectors for promoting the country’s attractions.

“We are elated that the country’s pristine beaches and mesmerizing dive spots have once again been cited as the best in Asia by the prestigious 2021 World Travel Awards. We share this recognition with our tourism stakeholders, local government units, partner agencies, and all Filipinos who have been helping us promote our country’s attractions, products and culture,” Romulo-Puyat said.

The Philippines is still in the running for the following World categories of the 28th World Travel Awards:

World’s Leading Beach Destination 2021: Philippines

World’s Leading Dive Destination 2021: Philippines

World’s Leading Island Destination 2021: Siargao, Philippines

World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2021: Intramuros, Philippines

World’s Leading Tourist Board 2021: Philippines, Department of Tourism

Voting runs until midnight of October 25, 2021 via https://www.worldtravelawards.com/.

The WTA aims to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

“This will boost our efforts to keep the Philippines as a top-of-mind destination for foreign tourists as we await the resumption of international leisure travel to the country, consistent with our 'More Fun Awaits' global campaign,” Puyat said.

Some of the country’s top beach destinations, such as Boracay in Aklan, Siargao in Surigao del Norte, and El Nido and Amanpulo in Palawan, have already opened to domestic tourists and are ready to welcome foreign tourists once international borders reopen.

Moreover, the DOT has developed many of the country’s beach destinations, as well as new and existing dive circuits and is constantly identifying potential destinations that may be developed for dive tourism. Top diving spots in the country include:

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan,

Anilao in Batangas,

Malapascua and Moalboal in Cebu,

Balicasag, Panglao and Anda in Bohol,

and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

The Department also ensures that the safety of visitors remain prioritized with the strict implementation of health protocols in destinations that have opened their doors to guests.

Meanwhile, more than half or about 65.53% of tourism workers in the country have already received their COVID-19 jabs as of October 16.

