Philippines named world's 2nd most Instagrammable place

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines made it to the 2nd spot of the list of most Instagramable places in the world, according to travel website Big 7 Travel.

Only Japan unseated the Philippines from the top spot, but the country beat places such as Paris, New York City, Cuba, London, and more.

Here is the complete top 10 list:

Tokyo, Japan The Philippines Paris, France New York City, USA Istanbul, Turkey Dubai, UAE Havana, Cuba Sydney, Australia London, England Chicago, USA

“There’s no doubt the Covid pandemic has brought about a new appreciation for travel. With many around the globe eager to pack their bags and head to the next bucket-list destination, those Insta-worthy shots are sought after now more than ever. Whether you aim to capture the cultural allure, scenic beauty or mouthwatering food of a destination, this list has you in mind,” Big 7 Travel introduced the 50 destinations in the list.

“Home to incredible natural wonders like an underground river and tranquil rice terraces in addition to a vibrant culture and history spanning several millennia, and over 7,500 islands – the Philippines as a whole are extremely Instagrammable. From the bustling capital of Manila complete with colourful colonial streets to the absolute oasis of Boracay, the gram opportunities here are endless,” the website described the Philippines.

According to the website, the list was based on a scoring system that analyzed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from the site's 1.5 million social media audience and inputs from its editorial team.

This is the third year that the site revealed the world's most Instagrammable destinations; Sydney came in at no.1 for both 2019 and 2020.

RELATED: Boracay, El Nido named among world's best beaches for 2020