Planning a Bohol trip? Here's everything you need to know

BOHOL, Philippines — Looking for a place to tick off in your travel bucket list?

The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Bohol, announced "Balik sa Bohol: Bohol Online Sale" that offers up to 70% discount on dining, tour services and accommodations to encourage local tourists to enjoy the island province in this time of the pandemic.

“With the upcoming Balik sa Bohol: Bohol Online Sale, we look forward to more people travelling to Bohol to see and experience the beauty and wonders of the province,” DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

“We, at the DOT, along with provincial and local leaders in Bohol, are committed to protecting the health and safety of locals and tourists alike. Regaining the trust and confidence of Filipinos to travel again is essential to the revival of the tourism industry,” she added.

With the national government announcing that swab test for travelers is no longer mandatory unless the local government unit (LGU) requires it, Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap told the media, including Philstar.com, that swab tests are still a mandatory requirement to visit the island province.

Health and safety protocols have been put in place by the provincial government so tourists can make the most out of their time in the province.

Before visiting Bohol, travelers must have the following:

a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken 72 hours before the date of travel (Bohol allows the use of saliva RT-PCR tests in place of nasal and throat swabs as of February 2)

pre-booked accommodations at DOT-accredited or Ultimate Bohol Experience (UBE) certified establishments

travel itinerary, including confirmed tour bookings, through DOT-accredited tour operators (if going on tour), and registration in the Province of Bohol website at tourism.bohol.gov.ph for the issuance of personal QR codes that will serve as the tourists’ electronic IDs.

Tourists coming from Metro Manila are encouraged to apply for the subsidized RT-PCR test at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) or at the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC) for as low as P900 and P750, respectively. To avail of this 50% discount, visit www.tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel.

"The Balik sa Bohol: Bohol Online Sale" aims to further promote domestic tourism among the public and encourage them to see Bohol’s natural and cultural wonders. To avail of "Balik sa Bohol: Bohol Online Sale" deals, visit traveloco.ph/balikbohol.

To check out up-to-date information regarding destinations that are open and the safety protocols and requirements needed for each location, one may visit www.philippines.travel/safetrip or download the Travel Philippines app at app.philippines.travel or from the Google Playstore.

Editor's note: The tour to Bohol was hosted by DOT to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.