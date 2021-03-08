THE BUDGETARIAN
Bohol gives taste of different ube specialties at Ubi Festival
Bohol is the largest producer of ubi in the country and home to many ubi farmers who turn to the root crop for their livelihood.
Phiulstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 12:26pm

BOHOL, Philippines — The Provincial Government of Bohol recently successfully celebrated the Ubi Festival under the new normal at the old Tagbilaran Airport.

With this year's theme, “Pagpananum ug Ubi Napuslan, Kagutom Na Dala Sa Covid19 Nabatukan,” the festival aims to celebrate the root crop that has become an agro-historical-geographical-religious symbol for the province, as well as highlight the impact and contributions of ubi farmers.

The festival, which ran until February 24, has been celebrated since year 2000. It is proof of the Boholanos’ love for Ubi or purple yam. The root crop was revered as a “savior crop” as its discovery led to the alleviation of hunger in the province during pre-Hispanic times.

Now, it has become a staple food for Boholanos because of its taste, long shelf-life and the many food varieties that can be made from it.

Bohol is the largest producer of ubi in the country and home to many ubi farmers who turn to the root crop for their livelihood.

As part of the festival, a showcase of a variety of Ubi products like ube jams and ube-based bibingka, ice cream and bread can be found at the venue. The venue strictly implemented health and safety protocols to assure festival goers of an easy and memorable experience. Other cultural activities, exhibits and seminars were also held to honor the root crop last month.

The provincial government of Bohol treated the media, including Philstar.com, to try the province's different ube specialties, including Roasted Ube Salad, Sabaw Kabaw sa Ube, Nil Ubi hang Alimango, Ubi Eggplant and Cream Cheese, Ubi Law-oy and Ubi 2 Ways with Fresh Catch, among many others.

RELATED: Bohol to continue requiring mandatory swab testing when traveling

