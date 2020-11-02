Available today: AirAsia's unlimited flight pass for Filipinos as travel restrictions ease

MANILA, Philippines — The tourism industry is slowly recovering, starting with the re-opening of Boracay to leisure travelers. More flights, accommodations and tours are resuming operations to accommodate excited travelers after being stuck at home for so long!

With travel restrictions gradually being lifted in the Philippines, AirAsia introduces a unique product that will allow people to travel as many times as they want around the Philippines! Yes, you read it right!

Filipinos are known to always seek for the best deals: buy one, take one, 50% off, and unlimited offers on Korean BBQ, rice, and call and text promos, but have you heard of unlimited flights?

AirAsia is offering the UNLI Flight Pass for a limited time only.

What is the AirAsia UNLI Flight Pass?

UNLI Flight Pass offers a travel bundle so you can fly as many times as you want to any AirAsia domestic destination available on airasia.com or its mobile app for a fixed price of only P4,999.

The promo covers flights from the airline’s domestic hubs (Manila, Cebu, Clark) to your favorite island destinations such as Boracay, Cebu, Palawan, Davao, Bacolod, Zamboanga, General Santos, and so much more.

The UNLI Flight Pass is perfect for both leisure and business travelers alike, especially those who are frequent flyers who aim to get a good deal. It is valid for a year, so you can plan and plot your trips ahead of time.

Get yours available for purchase on airasia.com, through the "Unlimited Deals" tile.

The pass purchase period will run from November 2 to 8, 2020, wherein flights can be redeemed from November 9, 2020 until October 16, 2021, and be used to travel between November 23, 2020 and October 30, 2021.

How to purchase UNLI Flight Pass?

Go to airasia.com and click the "Unlimited Deals" tile. Log in your BIG Member account. If you haven’t, register already. It’s for free! Click the AirAsia UNLI Flight Pass bundle. Purchase and pay. Only Credit and debit cards will be allowed. Receive your confirmation voucher via e-mail.

How to redeem flights?

Log in your BIG member account on Airasia "Unlimited Deals." Select your purchased UNLI Flight Pass, confirm your full name (upon first redemption only), and Click “Redeem.” Search dates and choose flights labeled "100% OFF." Enter your passenger details. Pay any add-ons, taxes and other fees. Receive your flight itinerary in your e-mail.

For more information on step-by-step purchase and redemption, visit https://air.asia/fkGVv for Terms & Conditions, and https://air.asia/z7rwL for FAQs. For latest news and updates, visit https://www.facebook. com/airasiaph.

Disclaimer: Flights redeemed with the Unlimited Pass are subject to government taxes and fees, add ons, and other applicable charges. Seats are subject to availability. Embargo dates and other terms and conditions apply.